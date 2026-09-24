Prince Harry gives adorable comment on Princess Lilibet as he reveals two things she ‘loves’

Prince Harry has revealed that Princess Lilibet currently loves sparkles and the colour pink.

During a solo UK appearance, Prince Harry spoke about his children while meeting youngsters honoured at an awards event. His daughter came up during a conversation with six-year-old participant Margot.

The duke had also delivered a speech before spending time with the young recipients.

Prince Harry gushed about his daughter (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry shares Princess Lilibet’s favourite colour

Harry first noticed Margot’s own enthusiasm for sparkle. He told her: “You obviously love sparkles.”

The observation prompted Harry to mention his children and their ages: “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles and she loves pink. That’s her favourite colour.”

The comment names two clear favourites for five-year-old Lilibet: sparkles and pink. It also offers a small, everyday glimpse into the Sussex family’s home life.

Harry’s wording placed the focus firmly on his daughter’s colourful interests. Margot, meanwhile, was described as all smiles during their meeting.

She received this year’s Inspirational Child award in the category for children aged four to six. Harry met her while spending time with several children recognised at the event.

Meghan has shared some photos of Lilibet (Credit: Instagram)

Princess Lilibet’s pink preference echoes Meghan’s reveal

Harry’s update was not the first public mention of Lilibet’s fondness for pink. Meghan Markle previously shared the same colour preference on her Netflix programme With Love, Meghan.

During that episode last year, the duchess said: “Lili loves pink.”

She also joked that the amount of pink at home let her remain in a world of ombre shades. Photographs shared by Meghan have likewise shown Lilibet wearing pink clothing.

Harry’s latest comment adds sparkles to that picture of his daughter’s favourite things. It also supports Meghan’s earlier account of pink being a firm favourite.

Together, their comments show both parents have publicly associated Lilibet with the colour. For Harry, the subject arose through a light-hearted connection with one of the young award winners.

The moment gave his UK appearance a personal family touch, without shifting attention away from the children being celebrated.

Read more: Kate Middleton reveals Prince William’s hidden ‘passion’ at home: ‘He knows a lot about it!’

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