Kate Middleton reveals Prince William’s hidden ‘passion’ at home: ‘He knows a lot about it!’

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince William is the keen gardener in their household, admitting he has a “passion” for it.

The Princess of Wales shared the detail during a visit to Garon Park in Southend, Essex. She was helping with planting as part of Addiction Awareness Week.

Kate’s appearance continued her long-running work to challenge stigma around addiction. As patron of the Forward Trust, she visited its Forward Growing project at the Essex park. The scheme brings people in recovery together through weekly gardening sessions and time outdoors.

Kate revealed Prince William’s gardening passion (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate reveals Prince William ‘passion’

According to Express Royal, conservation lead Liam King asked Kate about her own gardening habits.

She replied: “I should have my husband here, he knows a lot (about gardening), he’s really passionate.”

When asked how much gardening she does herself, Kate gave the modest answer: “a little bit”. The exchange offered a warm glimpse of William’s enthusiasm at home.

Kate declined gardening gloves as she potted plants and spoke with participants. She was also shown an immersive beehive experience among the park’s nature activities. Kate praised the planting area while meeting people in recovery.

Forward Growing works alongside the charity’s Southend Treatment and Recovery Service. Participants can develop practical skills, build confidence and connect with others in a supportive setting. Its programme also includes walk-and-talk sessions along a nature trail.

Plans are under way for a dedicated gardening area within Garon Park. Produce grown there goes to the Trust’s Southend site, where people learn to prepare and cook it.

Prince William is the one in charge of gardening at home (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Princess Kate hears personal stories of addiction recovery

During picnic-bench conversations, Kate listened to people describe addiction and their paths through recovery. Steph Sampson told the princess she read a five-page letter from her daughter while in rehabilitation.

Steph said she had been sober for six-and-a-half months. She also discussed learning to understand addiction as an illness. Kate told her: “It’s such a powerful message for others. Well done.” The princess added that Steph’s family must feel proud.

The conversations reflected the family impact that Kate’s charity work has addressed for years. Her Forward Trust patronage began in 2021, following its merger with Action on Addiction. She had supported the latter organisation for much of her public life.

Kate supports the Big Addiction Conversation

This year’s initiative aims to prompt 17,000 conversations over the coming year. That number represents one conversation for each life lost to addiction. Organisers say the figure reflects annual UK deaths linked to drugs or alcohol.

Kate viewed packs of Conversation Cards designed to help people begin open discussions. The campaign seeks greater understanding, reduced stigma and better access to support. Before leaving, Kate petted an animal support dog involved in the Forward Trust’s prison work.

Her visit joined that serious message with practical, community-based recovery work. William’s unexpected gardening cameo supplied a lighter moment, but the day’s focus remained on recovery and support.

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