Coleen Nolan has shown viewers her matching tattoo with boyfriend Ryan Brockbank live on Loose Women.

The 61-year-old displayed the words “until the end” on her arm. She revealed that the couple chose identical inkings only a few months into their relationship.

Coleen first discussed the matching tattoo with Ryan on her Nolans Uncensored podcast several weeks earlier. Ryan is 20 years younger than Coleen.

Coleen hard launched her relationship with Ryan last month (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan explains what matching tattoo with boyfriend means

For Coleen, the inscription represents her hopes for the relationship and her attitude towards the future. Coleen explained its significance.

She said: “For both of us, certainly for me, until the end. I won’t be going through this again.”

The presenter also explained why she is embracing her relationship and new experiences in her 60s. Coleen said she had spent much of her life working and raising children.

Her children now have children of their own and are moving forward with their lives. That change has encouraged Coleen to put more energy into what she wants.

She added: “I want to live my life. I’m loving life!”

Her children were surprised by the tattoo and questioned what was happening when she returned home.

Coleen framed that surprise within her determination not to treat turning 60 as a stopping point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen’s ink prompts a Loose Women joke

Janet Street-Porter teased the inscription by suggesting the end might mean the end of Coleen’s arm.

Coleen replied: “No it’s romantic Janet, you wouldn’t understand. We’ve both got the same, ‘until the end’.”

Ryan already had numerous tattoos when he suggested that they choose one together. Coleen initially reacted cautiously to the permanent gesture.

She said Ryan had been partly joking when he raised the idea. However, both decided to proceed.

The on-air conversation also revealed that Coleen has four tattoos in total. Her other designs include a cat, a dog and a teapot.

Coleen and Ryan had made their relationship public on Instagram during the previous month.

Before Ryan, Coleen was in a relationship with Michael Jones, which ended in 2023. She has also been married twice.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

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