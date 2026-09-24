Glee ‘poised’ for huge show comeback as creator Ryan Murphy ‘just finishes’ new script

Glee fans could have a big reason to get excited after creator Ryan Murphy revealed that a new script for the hit series has now been completed.

The surprise update came during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where Ryan revealed that the writing had only been finished an hour earlier.

That does not mean the New Directions are definitely heading back to our screens.

But with the show’s original creative team involved, a comeback suddenly feels a little closer.

Glee could be set for a massive reboot after 11 years (Credit: Cover Images)

There is still no confirmed revival in production, so fans should probably hold off on planning their next group performance just yet.

However, the completed script certainly gives Gleeks something to jump for joy about.

Glee creator Ryan Murphy makes reboot script revelation

Ryan revealed that work on a potential Glee return has moved further than many fans may have expected.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of bringing the show back, he replied: “Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago.”

He also confirmed that Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan had worked with him on the new script.

Ryan explained: “We have a script. Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

The development brings together the trio who worked on the first two seasons of Glee.

There could also be some familiar faces involved if the project moves forward. Ryan revealed he has been speaking to around 10 members of the original cast.

However, he has not revealed which former stars he has contacted.

Lea Michele starred as ambitious singer Rachel Berry, while Amber Riley played Mercedes Jones, one of the show’s standout vocalists.

Matthew Morrison took on the role of music teacher Will Schuester, who led the New Directions at William McKinley High School.

Glee’s off-screen history is complex (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane Lynch became one of the show’s most recognisable stars as Sue Sylvester, the troublesome gym teacher. Her performance earned her Emmy and Golden Globe honours.

Ryan said: “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet. They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Glee ‘reunion’ raises questions over complex off-screen legacy

Glee ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, turning several members of its cast into household names.

The prospect of seeing the New Directions together again is likely to interest fans.

However, any return would also have to contend with the show’s difficult history away from the screen.

Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in July 2013 aged 31. Authorities attributed his death to mixed drug toxicity.

Naya Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez, died aged 33 in 2020 after disappearing during a trip to Lake Piru.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Mark Salling played Noah “Puck” Puckerman and died in January 2018 while awaiting sentencing. He had pleaded guilty in 2017 to possessing child abuse images.

It remains unclear whether any of these characters would feature or be referenced if the proposed Glee reboot eventually goes ahead.

We are on the edge of our seats…

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