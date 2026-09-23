The Great British Bake Off 2026 has kicked off, but the first Showstopper challenge was already missing one baker after Shannon Amy was forced to leave the tent.

Shannon, 29, had been busy making her self-portrait cake when she suddenly became unwell.

The project planner was filmed chatting to the cameras as she prepared her bake.

Wearing a short sleeved shirt dress, Shannon revealed she was making an “extremely lemony” cake.

Great British Bake Off’s Shannon Amy left the tent before finishing her Showstopper (Credit: Channel 4)

But when judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson were ready to taste the bakers’ creations, Shannon was nowhere to be seen.

She had left the famous tent with a paramedic, who was carrying a large medical bag.

Naturally, viewers wanted to know what had happened to Shannon and whether she would return to the show.

Shannon has now explained her shock exit and revealed whether fans can expect to see her back next week.

Why did Shannon leave The Great British Bake Off?

The brand new series of The Great British Bake Off began on Tuesday night (September 22, 2026).

This year’s show features a 12 strong line up of contestants and marks Nigella Lawson’s debut on the show.

Nigella has joined Paul as a judge after Prue Leith stepped down from the Channel 4 series earlier this year.

The bakers began by making Nigella’s Signature Dish, a chocolate stout cake.

They then tackled a coffee and walnut cake for the Technical Challenge before moving on to the Showstopper.

For their final challenge, the contestants had to create a cake representing themselves.

Shannon had begun making her self portrait cake when she fell ill (Credit: Channel 4)

Shannon was filmed getting started on her creation and explained her idea to viewers.

She said: “I’m a bit of a zesty girl, so it’s going to be extremely lemony. Easy peasy lemon squeezy, as they say.”

Shannon also revealed that her partner had compared her practice cake to Tracy Beaker.

She added: “My partner, when he saw it in practice, said it looked like Tracy Beaker. And I also forgot the eyebrows, so don’t let me forget the eyebrows today!”

But with just one hour remaining, host Alison Hammond delivered an unexpected update from the tent.

She explained: “As the bakers push to finish their portrait cakes, the tent is missing one. Unwell, Shannon has had to head home.”

Shannon was then shown leaving the tent while still wearing her apron and accompanied by a paramedic.

Shannon reveals a “dicky tummy” sparked her early GBBO exit

Shannon later returned to the screen for the first episode of brand new GBBO companion show Second Helpings.

The new show is hosted by Judi Love and Jon Richardson, and Shannon arrived carrying a cake with some reassurance for viewers.

“Don’t worry, I’m alive!” she told them.

Shannon has revealed she had a ‘dicky tummy’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Jon immediately wanted to know what had happened before they tucked into her cake.

He asked: “Before we try the cake, what was wrong with you?”

Shannon reassured him that there was no serious cause for concern.

She replied: “It is nothing to worry about. It was very minor and I had to have a little check up. I was all clear, it was all good.”

She then revealed: “I had a bit of a dicky tummy.”

Shannon also addressed fans on Instagram after the episode aired.

“Hello! I cannot actually believe the first episode is out. I hope you all loved it so much,” she said.

“It was so intense and I was literally on the edge of my seat.

“But yes, tune in next week to watch the next episode. And I hope you’ve seen on the little teaser that I am back next week.

“So get ready for it. It’s really exciting.”

So there we have it. Shannon is set to return to the Bake Off tent next week.

Phew. We’re pleased to hear you’re alright!

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday September 29, 2026.

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