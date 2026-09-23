Worried 70 Up fans share their fears for Neil Hughes: ‘Hope he realises how much we care’

7 Up fans have urged ITV to help them contact Neil Hughes after watching the emotional 70 Up finale.

The final ever episode of the long running Up series has now aired, with Neil seen living a solitary life in France.

Viewers who have followed Neil’s journey for six decades have witnessed his many highs and lows as he battled with depression.

70 Up viewers have raised their concerns about Neil Hughes after watching the finale (Credit: ITV)

Neil has experienced homelessness and once even “slept in a bulldozer”. He also relied on benefits to get by.

In his final ever Up interview, viewers saw Neil open up about his life in France. Now, many fans want to find a way to get in touch with him.

70 Up viewers share concerns for ‘lonely’ Neil Hughes

Neil now lives permanently in France in a large property he inherited from his family. The house does not have central heating.

Viewers saw the pensioner surrounded by piles of cardboard and paper, which he uses to burn in an open fireplace.

Neil admitted that he is “lonely at times” and has very few friends. He also wanted to make clear that people with mental health conditions are not “odd”.

He said: “It doesn’t mean they have chosen to be weird or antisocial.”

After watching Neil’s final appearance, fans who have followed his story for years are desperate to contact him. Many want him to know how much his journey has “captured” their lives.

Neil has battled with depression throughout his life (Credit: ITV)

One worried viewer asked on X, formerly known as Twitter: “How can we write to Neil at #70up so he is not lonely? He does not do anything digital, I wonder if he would like that.”

Another viewer had a similar thought, writing: “Random thought but… Is there a way people could write to Neil? I feel as if he feels like maybe hasn’t made much of an impact in the world or he’s just been kind of wandering through life alone. His journey has captured so many.”

A third fan agreed, but questioned whether contacting Neil could create an obligation for him. They wrote: “I wondered the same but then worried that it would just create ‘work’ for him and he’d feel he’d have to write back. I think many of us would like him to know we’re thinking of him, maybe ITV could pass that on to him.”

Another viewer summed up the feelings of many fans, writing: “I hope Neil realises how much people care about him. He’s always been the one we’ve all worried about.”

70 Up: The final chapter

70 Up has now brought the iconic Up series to an end. The programme first aired in 1964 with 7 Up, introducing viewers to Neil and 13 other seven year old children.

The group included four girls and 10 boys from very different social and economic backgrounds. The programme took its name from Ignatius of Loyola’s phrase: “Give me a child until he is seven and I will give you the man.”

70 Up fans want to contact Neil after he admitted he is ‘lonely’ (Credit: ITV)

Every seven years, the cameras returned to follow the participants through their lives, documenting their highs and lows. Lynn Johnson died in 2013, while Nick Hitchon died in 2023 aged 65.

Nick did, however, make one final appearance in 70 Up.

The remaining 12 participants are now all aged 70 and have decided that it is time to bring their involvement in the series to an end.

One fan summed up the impact of the groundbreaking programme, writing: “A truly extraordinary series never to be repeated.”

We’re sad it’s all over. Are you?

70 Up is available to stream on ITVX now.

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