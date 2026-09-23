Samantha Womack, 53, looks ‘insane’ as she stuns on the beach in swimsuit following breast cancer diagnosis: ‘Absolutely out of this world’

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Samantha Womack has shared a swimsuit photograph during a nostalgic return to her hometown, Brighton.

The 53-year-old actress posted the seaside update on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the collection: “Back to my hometown Brighton. Feeling nostalgic.”

The trip comes shortly after Samantha’s withdrawal from By Royal Appointment for personal reasons. Laura Main, 49, has replaced her in the touring production.

Samantha had been preparing to appear alongside Jane Asher in Daisy Goodwin’s new play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus)

Samantha Womack’s Brighton photos draw praise

The former EastEnders star wore a brown one-piece while posing outdoors during her visit.

Further photographs showed Samantha walking her dogs, enjoying lunch and exploring Brighton in a black striped crop top.

Her pictures quickly drew warm messages from famous friends and followers. Samantha’s photographs mixed beach time with everyday scenes from the city she calls her hometown.

Denise Van Outen wrote: “You look amazing,” in the comments.

One fan shared: “Proof that age ain’t nothing but a number! You look insane.”

“Looking absolutely out of this world,” another person shared.

“Natural beauty,” a third remarked.

Samantha recently pulled out work for personal reasons (Credit: ITV)

Samantha replaced on theatre tour

Earlier this month, Samantha pulled out before the production began its UK dates. Laura now joins Jane, David Robb and Matthew Cottle in the principal cast.

The story explores Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with her dresser and their work on the monarch’s public image.

The production also considers how the late Queen used her wardrobe as a discreet form of expression.

It opened at Cambridge Arts Theatre on September 21 and remains there until October 3.

Further dates are scheduled for Nottingham, Chelmsford, York, Chichester, Edinburgh and Canterbury.

Samantha’s recent personal chapter

Samantha has also faced speculation about her relationship with actor Oliver Farnworth.

In April, a hot-tub post about being alone again prompted speculation that the pair had separated.

The actors began dating in 2019 after working together on the stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train.

They later shared a home in Spain.

Samantha’s move followed an especially painful period involving her health and the loss of her dog.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer one month before Lola died in September 2022. Five months after the diagnosis, Samantha received the all-clear.

She had rescued Lola from Goa in 2019 after falling in love with her during a family trip.

The actress told the Sunday Times that Lola’s death made everything surrounding her health feel real.

Samantha ultimately chose to relocate to Valencia.

Read more: Suzanne Shaw reveals how she’s lost 14lbs in 12 weeks after admitting she’s ‘worked out less and eaten more’

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