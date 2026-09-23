Taylor Swift put on blast as fans notice ‘horrendous’ Photoshop fail on new artwork

Taylor Swift’s Patient Zero cover has sparked a fierce side debate over its noticeably polished appearance.

Fans welcomed the single announcement, but several X users questioned the artwork’s editing and unusually smooth finish.

The image shows the 36-year-old singer leaning against a concrete wall in a high-neck, sleeveless black dress.

A mysterious two-hour website countdown came before the reveal. Some fans connected the teaser with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, predicting wedding pictures instead.

Others expected a deluxe album or another re-recorded project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift cover draws Photoshop criticism

Several viewers focused on the area between Taylor’s underarm and side, saying its contour looked difficult to distinguish.

Other complaints mentioned heavy blur, awkward cropping and a tilted horizon.

“I’m so sorry but why does the side of her look so poorly edited? It looks way over-airbrushed and almost AI,” one user said.

“The Photoshop on Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” cover is horrendous… girl, you’re a billionaire, please get a professional photographer,” another person shared.

“The FaceApp blur, the badly cropped picture, the tilted horizon… she just [bleep]ed me off so bad,” a third remarked.

“I can edit you better for free on Canvas,” another said, adding: “They Photoshopped your shoulder out of existence.”

Taylor announces Patient Zero release

Taylor unveiled Patient Zero on Instagram on September 22.

She said the single would arrive on September 25, with a 24-hour pre-order window through her website.

Three $3.99 versions were offered, including acoustic and piano editions. Those options added to excitement around the release itself.

Before the announcement, Taylor changed her X and Instagram profiles to feature zeroes instead of the letter “o”.

The line read: “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” alongside a fiery heart emoji.

Some fans interpreted the three zeroes as a new beginning or possible midnight clue.

Another online theory extracted every third letter from her Emmys message and arrived at the word Encore.

Fans also discussed her debut re-recording and previously confirmed Reputation vault tracks.

Taylor’s new single is dropping this Friday (Credit: YouTube)

Taylor set for country music awards return

The music news lands before Taylor’s planned return to the Country Music Awards after a decade away.

She last appeared at the ceremony in 2016, presenting Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year.

This year’s event is scheduled for November 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Lainey Wilson is due to host.

Taylor’s Toy Story 5 track I Knew It, I Knew You is nominated for Single of the Year.

Its rivals include songs from Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson.

Her attendance announcement also prompted some fans to predict a debut album re-recording.

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown, 22, shares rare new photos with her children as she celebrates two-year wedding anniversary with husband

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.