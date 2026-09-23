Coleen Rooney made a polished all-white arrival as she joined Wayne for The Real Rooneys’ London premiere.

The couple attended Tuesday’s VIP screening at Picturehouse Central in Piccadilly, ahead of the Disney+ launch. You can see images here.

Wayne’s outing came amid claims he will join I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The new family reality series brings cameras into their Cheshire home and follows their marriage, careers and parenting. The 10-part series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on September 24.

Wayne Rooney left fans stunned with his appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s all-white premiere look alongside Wayne

Coleen, 40, wore a long cowl-neck blouse with matching wide-legged trousers and white stilettos. She finished the outfit with chunky gold earrings and carried a white coat over her shoulders.

Wayne, also 40, chose a navy suit for the screening. They smiled together on the carpet before watching the opening episode.

Their four sons did not attend the VIP event. Friends including Tanya and Phil Bardsley joined them, alongside television presenter Sian Welby.

Fans were stunned as images of Wayne and Coleen appeared on Instagram. One person commented: “He looks trimmer than he did as a player, fair play.”

Another wrote: “The king is looking fit.”

Someone else said: “Damn mans looking fit, he [has] lost a lot of weight good on him.”

Another added: “Coleen looks stunning!. Wayne is looking so much healthier and slimmer.”

The Real Rooneys puts family life on screen

The series was filmed last year and promises an unusually close look at the family’s day-to-day life. Cameras follow the Rooneys at home, on family holidays and while balancing work with four boys.

The couple’s eldest son is also shown pursuing his football ambitions. A teaser combines light family scenes with moments of strain between Coleen and Wayne.

One holiday scene shows Coleen confronting Wayne. She says: “This is meant to be a family holiday. You can’t keep doing what you’re doing.”

Another emotional clip shows Coleen telling a friend that family pressures are difficult to manage.

Their 18-year marriage is central to the programme, although both say serious rows are now rare.

Coleen said: “Wayne is funny and laid-back. He can be a charmer, but can have a short temper.”

Wayne said he could not recall ever winning an argument with her. He added: “We’ve not had a row for weeks and weeks.”

Wayne and Coleen’s series, The Real Rooneys, premieres on September 24 (Credit: Disney+ / YouTube)

Wayne Rooney stays quiet on I’m A Celebrity reports

Meanwhile, Wayne recently attended a press conference for the family series. He stayed tight-lipped when asked about joining ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The Sun first reported on Sunday that the former Manchester United striker was in advanced talks. Friends reportedly believe the competitive show will suit Wayne, who is expected to tackle Bushtucker Trials.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals if he and wife Coleen are planning another baby as the Real Rooneys trailer drops

According to the newspaper, Coleen is supporting him before the reported jungle stint. She reached the final of the programme two years earlier.

The paper also claims Wayne stopped drinking for the summer World Cup and has continued ahead of the show. It says the decision supports his growing television career and preparations for I’m A Celebrity.

Meanwhile, The Real Rooneys begins streaming on Thursday, September 24.

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