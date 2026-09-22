Vogue Williams has returned to work for a photoshoot, three weeks after welcoming her fourth child.

The Irish presenter shared a getting-ready video on Instagram on Tuesday as she prepared for the shoot.

Vogue, 40, wore a black crop top and khaki cropped cargo trousers while displaying her abs.

Her post followed the birth of her fourth baby with husband Spencer Matthews earlier this month.

The couple welcomed son Remy and also share three older children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue Williams returns for a photoshoot following birth of fourth baby

The TV star styled her blonde hair in voluminous waves and finished the outfit with black flip-flop heels.

“This top I’ve been waiting to wear from Subu,” Vogue said, explaining that it was an Australian brand.

She paired it with cargo trousers and joked that the shoes might not suit women with larger feet.

Vogue’s Instagram update also confirmed she was back at work following Remy’s arrival.

Vogue gave birth three weeks ago (Credit: Instagram Story)

Spencer Matthews discusses their new routine

Spencer Matthews has described their adjustment to parenting four children on the NewlyParents podcast.

Nine days after Remy’s birth, he joined Jamie Laing to discuss the couple’s busy new routine.

He said both parents felt “a bit lonely at the moment”, as their one-to-one time had become limited.

Spencer explained that he was sleeping in the spare room while Vogue handled nights with their newborn.

His reasoning was practical: “for us both to have broken sleep is unhelpful to the rest of the family flow”. The arrangement means the couple sometimes have only an hour together when Spencer returns from work.

They might eat and watch television before Vogue heads to bed, he explained. Spencer said he disliked sleeping separately because quiet proximity still made them feel together.

The distance could make it feel as though they had fallen out, he added.

How Vogue and Spencer divide mornings

With support from their nanny, Spencer takes charge of the older children’s mornings, including breakfast and the school run.

Vogue focuses on feeding Remy and catching up on sleep after the night feeds.

Spencer acknowledged that hectic mornings with three young children could test his patience. Even so, he said Vogue had the hardest role and admitted he would struggle with constant newborn care.

Spencer has also resumed racing following the family’s new arrival. He completed London’s The Big Half just days after Remy’s birth.

After the race, he said running gave him something personal to pursue beyond family and work. He described its structure as especially helpful after spending part of his adult life feeling lost.

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