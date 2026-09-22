Suzanne Shaw has revealed she lost 14lb in 12 weeks after changing how she approached training and nutrition.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 44-year-old shared before-and-after pictures and outlined her 12-week effort.

Suzanne wrote: “12 weeks later: 14lbs down, leaner, stronger and feeling better than ever.”

Her update arrives during personal change, following her split from fiancé Sam Greenfield earlier this year.

The fitness post, however, concentrated on a simpler weekly routine and closer attention to nutrition. She said questions about her abdominal definition prompted her to explain what had changed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Shaw (@suzi_shaw)

Suzanne Shaw reduced her weekly workouts

According to Suzanne, she stopped endurance running and cut weekly workouts from at least five to three or four.

The plan involved tracking macros and making protein a priority. Rather than simply reducing food, she focused on fine-tuning nutrition around her goals.

“I’ve essentially worked out less, eaten more and ended up in the best shape of my life,” she wrote.

Suzanne also credited her personal trainer, Grace, with keeping the programme flexible around a busy life. Her schedule includes work commitments, travel and long stretches spent in the car.

Grace adjusted nutrition and training when needed, Suzanne said, including around her hormonal cycle. That support helped remove guilt when work or travel disrupted the week, according to Suzanne.

Her post rejected rigid thinking. She wrote: “There was no ‘all or nothing’. No running myself into the ground. No feeling guilty because work or travel got in the way.”

Suzanne prioritised sleep and recovery

Training was only one part of Suzanne’s explanation. She said better sleep, morning mindfulness and closer attention to stress and recovery were also central.

Suzanne also aimed for 10,000 daily steps, even on days involving six hours in a car. This made the plan easier to fit around travelling and unpredictable work demands, according to her post.

Her overall approach favoured regular adjustments rather than chasing a perfect week.

Suzanne has undergone an impressive transformation (Credit: YouTube)

Suzanne highlights her long-term fitness base

Suzanne stressed that her fitness had not appeared overnight. She said she had trained consistently for seven years before beginning this 12-week phase.

That meant she started with a strong fitness base and existing muscle. The former Hear’Say singer presented the recent result as a refinement of long-term work.

She did not portray three months as a shortcut to building strength from scratch. For Suzanne, the biggest lesson was that more exercise was not automatically better.

Consistency, careful nutrition and recovery became the centre of her routine.

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