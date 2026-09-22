Strictly host Josh Widdicombe supported as he shares update after ‘awful’ death of beloved cat

Strictly host Josh Widdicombe has received messages of support after sharing a painful update about the death of his cat Fluffball.

The new Strictly Come Dancing presenter explained on Instagram that she had died after being hit by a car. His post prompted condolences from Strictly professional Karen Hauer and many upset followers.

The loss of Fluffball after she was hit by a car happened one month earlier. The update comes during a painful period, after his other cat, Beryl, died in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Widdicombe (@josh_widdicombe)

Strictly host Josh Widdicombe says grief remains raw after loss of Fluffball

Josh told followers he had posted fewer cat updates because Fluffball was no longer with them. He then explained that the emotional impact had not eased much since the accident.

“Absolutely awful and even a month on we are pretty distraught when we think about it,” he wrote.

He shared a series of photographs alongside the message. His tribute continued: “An absolutely gung ho, punk rock, carefree cat – we miss her. RIP.”

Karen Hauer and fans support Josh Widdicombe

Karen Hauer was among the first Strictly stars to comment. She added a crying emoji beneath the post.

Fans also shared personal messages about losing beloved animals. One follower wrote: “Losing a pet hurts so much.”

Another said: “What a rough time you’re having, especially after looking Beryl too recently.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “To lose fluffball and Beryl so close together I can’t imagine how awful that is!”

Strictly host Josh Widdicombe opened up about his grief after losing his cat Fluffball (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Josh previously paid tribute to Beryl

Josh had announced Beryl’s death in August. At the time, he said Beryl and Eddie had entered his life 11 years earlier.

He admitted he had once been sceptical about cats. However, Beryl changed that and left him far more emotionally attached to them.

He described Beryl as “affectionate, calm and beautiful,” with a comforting instinct when somebody felt down. Josh said she would come over and help them feel better.

The comedian also explained why he had hesitated before sharing that loss publicly. He felt social media mourning could seem strange, particularly when some people might dismiss a pet’s death.

However, everyday questions about his life repeatedly forced him to explain why he was upset. Posting the tribute offered a way to avoid more of those difficult exchanges.

He ended with a joke about Beryl’s kidney problems and her extensive use of pet insurance.

Josh Widdicombe made his Strictly hosting debut last Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly debut came before Josh’s latest update

The latest message arrived shortly after Josh made his Strictly Come Dancing presenting debut at the weekend. He appeared alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe on the BBC dance competition.

Read more: Strictly viewers spot new host Josh Widdicombe’s ‘awkward’ habit during debut

That debut marked a major career moment, but Josh’s Instagram update was entirely personal. Followers responded to that loss with warmth.

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