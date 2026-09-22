Charlotte Crosby defends herself after facing backlash for ‘locking’ her children in a ‘time-out cage’

Charlotte Crosby has clarified that a supposed “time-out cage” in a family photo was actually storage for teddy bears and not for her children.

The former Geordie Shore star spoke out after concerned messages landed in her Instagram inbox. Her original caption joked: “Bought a cage for the girls when they need to go in time out…”

The family update comes after Charlotte discussed her recent silent miscarriage. She and fiancé Jake Ankers remain hopeful about expanding their family.

Charlotte’s original post attracted backlash from her followers (Credit: Instagram)

Charlotte Crosby addresses backlash after sharing photo of children in cage

Charlotte’s young daughters were pictured inside the enclosure, prompting some followers to take her caption literally. Charlotte quickly stressed that she had been joking.

She wrote: “Guys my DMs. That is obv not a child cage and we obvs don’t even do time outs!”

She explained that the enclosure was built for one daughter’s teddy collection. Another image showed the soft toys packed inside the finished storage area.

Charlotte also said she and the children had assembled it themselves. She added that the family does not use time-outs.

Charlotte clarified what she uses the cage for (Credit: Instagram)

Charlotte discusses silent miscarriage on This Morning

During a separate This Morning appearance, Charlotte became emotional while recounting a pregnancy loss at eight weeks.

She told presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “I feel a bit emotional, but let’s just keep going – I’ll try and get through.”

She said the pregnancy had not been planned, although excitement soon replaced her initial fears. Charlotte recalled experiencing familiar pregnancy symptoms and believing everything felt normal.

However, a private scan at six weeks brought uncertainty. Staff did not immediately show the screen, and Charlotte sensed the atmosphere had changed.

She said the scan did not show what clinicians expected, although they warned her dates could be wrong. The couple then waited two weeks for another appointment.

Charlotte described that period as painfully slow, while Jake tried to stay positive. At the follow-up, doctors confirmed the pregnancy was not active.

Charlotte said she had experienced a silent miscarriage, without the usual signs of pregnancy loss. She was then given time to see whether the miscarriage would happen naturally. A D&C procedure was offered afterwards.

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