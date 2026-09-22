Strictly star Shirley Ballas is reportedly “very happy” after growing close to Italian dancer Giuseppe Nonnis.

The Mirror says the talent show judge, 66, has been spending time with the dancer. Giuseppe is said to be 30 years younger than Shirley.

However, neither Shirley nor Giuseppe has commented on the suggestion that they are romantically involved.

The pair were recently photographed walking Shirley’s dog, Charlie, through a local park. They also sat together on a bench while talking over coffees.

A source told the newspaper Shirley welcomed the companionship following her previous split. They added: “She loves having a bit of arm candy, too, so she’s very happy about it.”

Shirley is reportedly dating a younger man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis grow close, source claims

Shirley is reportedly coaching Sardinia-born Giuseppe, giving the pair a professional connection through dance.

His mother, Franca Nonnis, praised Shirley’s teaching and confirmed Giuseppe’s previous relationship had ended. Franca said the long-term split happened a year earlier and left her son heartbroken.

She added: “Giuseppe is a very lovable and sociable person. He is sweet with everyone.”

The source also claimed the pair had hit it off, with chemistry developing during their dance sessions. According to that account, Shirley was attracted to Giuseppe and happy for them to be seen together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

Shirley previously discussed relationship struggles

The speculation follows a difficult period in Shirley’s personal life. Her engagement to actor Danny Taylor ended two years before the latest report.

The former couple met in 2018 while working together in panto. Shirley later said they were no longer growing together, despite her love for him.

Looking back, she said she had ignored red flags and needed more peace in her life. She described the relationship as increasingly difficult because she already had plenty of other worries.

Shirley was previously married to fellow dancers Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas. She has also suggested her intense commitment to work can complicate her search for a lasting relationship.

Shirley Ballas shares confidence boost before Strictly

Away from the romance claims, Shirley has also shared a confidence boost before Strictly’s 24th series.

She underwent six NeoGen Plasma sessions, a non-surgical skin treatment which cost £4,500. Shirley said she previously felt unhappy about lines, age spots and sagging around her jaw.

After treatment, she said she felt more confident than ever before a new series. Her son, professional dancer Mark Ballas, also complimented her appearance during their work on US television.

The pair worked together on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro.

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