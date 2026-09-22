Cindy Crawford seen for the first time following tragic death of son Presley aged 27

Cindy Crawford has been pictured for the first time since her son Presley Gerber died aged 27.

Presley Gerber died on Sunday at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.

The Sun published photographs taken on Monday, showing Cindy, 60, and husband Rande Gerber, 64, leaving Presley’s Hollywood home.

The images show Cindy in dark sunglasses and a cap, sitting beside Rande in their black Range Rover. Rande drove as the couple kept a low profile following the family’s devastating loss.

A Page Six source described Cindy as “inconsolable” after Presley’s death. The source added that the family was still trying to process events.

The sighting comes as authorities continue investigating the death as a suspected overdose. An autopsy was completed on Monday, but the official cause and manner of death remain undetermined.

Presley Gerber died on September 20 (Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia)

Cindy Crawford’s family asks for privacy after death of her son Presley

According to reports, emergency services were called to a Santa Monica treatment facility at around 9.35am on Sunday. The Santa Monica Police Department said officers had responded to a report of a possible overdose.

They found an adult male dead at the scene, according to the department’s statement. Police are investigating a suspected overdose and reported no current indication of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.

TMZ claimed investigators were examining whether Presley had taken drugs and, if so, where they came from.

A representative for Cindy, Rande and Kaia confirmed the death and requested space for the family. The statement said: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley was Cindy and Rande’s only son, and the older brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber. Sources told PEOPLE that his parents consistently supported him through struggles involving substance use and mental health.

Kaia had also discussed the effect of her brother’s addiction on their family during an interview with Vogue.

Tributes have poured in for Presley (Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Presley Gerber spoke openly about recovery

Presley had spoken openly about substance use, panic attacks and his mental health. He used social media to encourage conversations about struggles people often hide.

In November 2025, he launched a series called Mental Health Mondays with that aim. At a June mental-health event in Malibu, Presley spoke about honesty and vulnerability.

There, he said: “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself.” PEOPLE reported the June event was Presley’s final public appearance. Cindy and Rande attended in support.

In March, Presley also described undergoing ibogaine treatment in Mexico as part of his recovery efforts. Cindy, Rande and Kaia publicly praised his courage after he shared that experience.

Read more: Perez Hilton’s friend sets up GoFundMe fundraiser to support his family following livestream ordeal

Presley followed his mother into modelling, starting professionally during his teens. His work included campaigns for Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, alongside other major fashion names.

He also appeared with Cindy in a 2018 Pepsi advert. He is survived by his parents and younger sister Kaia.

Anyone affected by substance use or mental health concerns can contact Samaritans free on 116 123. The service is available day or night, throughout the year.

Leave your tributes to Presley Gerber on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.