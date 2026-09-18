Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky’s first child together is reportedly a baby girl. TMZ has also published a claimed name and alleged the child arrived in June.

The outlet claims the baby was born at a Los Angeles medical centre. Reports claimed the couple had welcomed a child after Gaga and Michael were also seen together in California over the weekend.

Photographs showed the singer cradling a baby during the outing.

Lady Gaga has reportedly welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lady Gaga’s baby name ‘revealed’

While Gaga and Michael have yet to confirm the baby news, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple have named their little girl Rose Bean Polansky.

The first name appears to hold a deeply personal significance for Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Rose was also the middle name of Gaga’s late maternal grandmother, Veronica Rose ‘Ronnie’ Ferrie Bissett. She has long been an important figure in her life.

Lady Gaga previously shared her motherhood hopes

In 2025, Gaga spoke openly to ELLE about wanting to start a family with Michael. Her comments offered a personal glimpse into how she viewed parenthood.

“Family – it’s like the roots of the tree,” she told the publication.

She compared family bonds with roots that can become tangled, watered or thirsty. Gaga said those connections shape identity and influence a person’s need for change.

The singer also considered how future children might understand her artistry and career. She wanted that interpretation to belong entirely to them.

“I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me,” Gaga said.

Gaga added that she hoped they would see she had tried her best. She also wanted them to know she had stayed true to herself. Her discussions with Michael had already covered how they might approach parenthood.

“That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot – allowing our kids to be their own people,” she added.

Gaga and Michael began dating in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship timeline

Gaga and Michael began dating in 2020. Their engagement was announced in 2024. Their relationship has also crossed into Gaga’s work.

Michael has credits on a few singles from her recent Mayhem album.

Gaga’s career also includes screen roles. She has appeared in American Horror Story and starred in House of Gucci. Those projects sit within the work she wanted future children to interpret independently.

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown, 22, welcomes second child with husband as she shares adorable first photo

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