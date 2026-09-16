Judge Judy retiring from ‘in front of the camera’ as she announces ‘it’s time’

Judge Judy Sheindlin is retiring from on-screen court shows after 30 years, bringing her television bench career to a close.

The 83-year-old confirmed the move on Good Morning America, with her son Adam Levy beside her. The final episode of Judy Justice is due on October 22.

The announcement ends her regular on-screen role, rather than her wider involvement in television. She will concentrate on producing, with Adam’s Law at the centre of her current slate.

On the programme, Judy said: “I’m retiring from in front of the camera.”

However, she quickly stressed that retirement does not mean disappearing from the industry. She added: “I’m still going to be creative.”

Judge Judy is retiring from being on-screen (Credit: David Becker/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Judge Judy Sheindlin explains why she is leaving the bench

Judy linked the timing partly to Adam’s readiness to lead his own courtroom programme. She also reflected on ageing with familiar dry humour.

“I look better than my grandmother did at my age — which didn’t take a lot,” she joked.

Her main message remained focused on the future. Judy said she wanted to carry her familiar approach into a different format.

“But it’s time for me to… take the message and put it in a little bit of a different form,” she explained.

Adam’s Law becomes Judge Judy Sheindlin’s new focus

Judy created Adam’s Law and serves as an executive producer. Adam, a lawyer, is the programme’s presiding judge.

The series premiered on September 14 in national syndication through CBS Media Ventures. It is now a leading project on Judy’s producing slate.

She described her reinvention with another playful line during the interview.

“I’m gonna become the Benjamin Button of court,” Judy said.

The role marks a clear change after decades of delivering verdicts herself.

At 83 years old, she’s making a career shift (Credit: JLN Photography/Shutterstock)

Judge Judy’s television legacy spans three decades

Judge Judy premiered in 1996 and ran for 25 seasons, ending production of new episodes in 2021.

Reruns remain available through syndication and streaming services, including Pluto TV. The original show became a ratings heavyweight and helped inspire a wave of other courtroom series.

Judy Justice followed in 2021. It launched on the now-defunct Freevee service and currently airs on Amazon Prime Video.

That second show’s October finale will mark the end of Judy’s regular televised courtroom work.

Before then, a 90-minute anniversary special will celebrate her three decades on television. Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable is scheduled for September 22 on CBS. It will stream live through Paramount+ Premium.

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