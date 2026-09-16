Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig to premiere on the big screen a year on from his death

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig is heading to cinemas worldwide, giving fans another chance to witness his farewell.

Ozzy’s farewell concert film, Back to the Beginning, will begin screening in 1,500 cinemas across 35 countries on October 28.

Back To The Beginning captures the one-off Villa Park show held on July 5. The Birmingham concert became the Black Sabbath singer’s last performance before his death.

Tickets are due to go on sale at 3pm next Thursday through the concert’s official website. Fans who missed the stadium show or livestream can now watch its biggest moments on screen.

The one-off event sold out within minutes and was also available via livestream.

Ozzy’s final concert (not pictured) was last year (Credit: Splash News)

Sharon Osbourne explains Ozzy’s farewell wish

Sharon Osbourne said the event began with a simple question about what would make her husband happy. His answer centred on returning to the stage and thanking the people who had supported him.

Sharon said: “That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to say goodbye and thank you.”

That wish gave the concert added weight when it became his final bow. The Villa Park show reunited Black Sabbath’s original members for their first performance together in over 20 years.

Tony Iommi later described the show as a fitting ending for the group. He said: “It was closure for the band. It was a good way to go out.”

Geezer Butler, meanwhile, compared the atmosphere to a tangible wave of love.

His final show is heading to cinemas (Credit: Splash News)

Ozzy Osbourne concert film features metal giants

Back To The Beginning also brings together a line-up spanning heavy metal and hard rock. Pantera, Metallica and Guns N Roses are among the acts included in the cinema release.

Yungblud’s performance of Ozzy’s 1972 song Changes will feature as part of the film. Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello served as musical director for the concert.

He said: “There’s never been a precedent for a show like this.”

The Villa Park setting brought Black Sabbath back to the place Tom called heavy metal’s starting point.

A biopic about his life is in development (Credit: Cover Images)

Ozzy Osbourne biopic remains at an early stage

Attention is also turning to a separate big-budget biopic about Ozzy’s life. Sharon is working on that project, with Sony Studios involved, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication that the script is being adjusted as work continues towards a final draft. Sony is also looking for directors, the source claimed.

Emma Laird, Emerald Fennell and Jack O’Connell are reportedly being considered for parts. However, no casting has been confirmed.

The source stressed that the project remains in its early stages. For now, the cinema release puts Ozzy’s own final performance back at the centre.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne reveals her dad Ozzy’s heartbreaking words to her just days before his death

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