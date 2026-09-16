Helen Flanagan has received many compliments after unveiling a plunging black dress from her Manchester night out.

The former Coronation Street actress shared new Instagram pictures from Gaucho restaurant in the city. Helen, 36, chose a long black gown with a daring clasped front.

The fitted, ribbed design cinched her waist and created a sleek evening silhouette. Three small gold clasps joined the plunging front, creating the outfit’s most striking detail. She wore her blonde hair in curls and finished the look with polished makeup.

The glamorous update follows reports of financial concerns linked to Helen’s move from the family home. Days earlier, she joked about selling underwear to cover legal fees. That cheeky post gave her latest restaurant pictures a sharply different mood.

The pictures also showed Helen beaming while enjoying drinks during the restaurant visit. She kept her caption minimal, using only a kissing-lips emoji.

Helen Flanagan is embracing single motherhood (Credit: Shutterstock)

Helen Flanagan’s black dress earns Sydney Sweeney comparison

Followers quickly filled the comments with praise for Helen’s evening look. One told her: “Stunning and classy.”

Another wrote: “Sydney Sweeney ain’t got nothing on you.” A further admirer described her as the most gorgeous woman ever.

Another person said: “You look beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan jokes about legal fees

The legal fees joke appeared in a short video posted days before the dinner photographs. In the clip, Helen appeared to slip off her underwear beneath a long dress.

She then swung the item in the air before heading into a Post Office. Another shot showed her buying an envelope. The final sequence suggested the package had been sent.

Text across the video read: “When you have to figure out a way to pay for solicitor fees.”

Helen co-parents her daughters Matilda and Delilah, and her son Charlie, with her ex Scott Sinclair.

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