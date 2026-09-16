Jeremy Clarkson has backed Instagram gardener Chloe from Blooms & Greens as a possible future Gardeners’ World host to replace Monty Don.

Writing in The Times, the Clarkson’s Farm star urged BBC producers to consider candidates rooted in everyday gardening communities.

His suggestion follows Monty Don’s departure from Gardeners’ World after 23 years.

The presenter described the programme as comforting television and admitted the news had left him sad. He argued that any successor should reflect both its gardening focus and its distinctive audience.

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about Monty Don’s exit from Gardeners’ World (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson makes his case for Chloe

Speaking about Monty’s exit, Jeremy wrote: “I do watch Gardeners’ World and that’s why I was sad this week to hear that after 23 years, Monty is leaving the show. And I’m even sadder now because I’ve realised he will have to be replaced, and I have the most horrible feeling that whoever gets the gig will not be the sort of person who wears corduroy.”

Jeremy proposed looking among garden-centre staff and also pointed producers towards Chloe’s Instagram account.

He wrote: “Check out a girl called Chloe from Blooms & Greens on Instagram.”

Chloe has 672,000 followers and shares short videos from her organic vegetable garden. Her posts also feature floral bouquet creations.

Meanwhile, one of her gardening clips has attracted 2.3 million views.

Jeremy compared Chloe with Monty, describing her as Irish, female and 50 years younger than the departing presenter. His endorsement was framed as a personal recommendation to the programme’s producers.

Why Gardeners’ World matters to Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy also set out what he believes should guide the programme’s next chapter.

He said: “This is a show that’s watched by a certain type of people. And it should be presented and written and produced by that sort of person.”

He argued that Gardeners’ World is about gardening, while also carrying a particular state of mind.

For Jeremy, preserving that character appears as important as finding somebody with strong gardening knowledge. His concern centred on whether the eventual host would naturally suit the programme’s familiar tone.

Who could replace Monty on Gardeners’ World? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson admits his own gardening disasters

Jeremy admitted his own limitations in the garden, despite being a loyal viewer.

He described himself as “the only person in human history ever to kill a spider plant”.

He also recalled buying a baobab seed in Morocco. It refused to grow while under his care.

After he handed it to his gardener, Shaun, Jeremy said it began thriving. Another effort involved planting 50 Christmas trees.

He said 47 grew too tall to be useful. Those mishaps have not stopped him watching Gardeners’ World or caring about its future.

Jeremy said Monty’s announcement saddened him after more than two decades at the helm.

Read more: Monty Don’s exciting new project after leaving Gardeners’ World

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