Monty Don is fronting a New Balance trainer campaign following his Gardeners’ World exit announcement.

The Sun first reported the 71-year-old’s new job, which replaces his familiar wellies with a very different kind of footwear.

His decision to leave Gardeners’ World after 23 years will bring a long-running television chapter to its close. The footwear campaign is the first role revealed since that announcement.

Monty has delved into a new venture… (Credit: Shutterstock)

Monty Don swaps wellies for New Balance trainers

Promotional photographs place Monty in a garden, keeping the campaign close to the setting viewers know best.

One image shows him on a table, while another puts him on a ladder. He also reclines on a bench as the trainers take centre stage. This visual approach ties his new fashion job to his established gardening image.

New Balance developed the range with British jewellery brand Bleue Burnham. The partnership has produced two versions of the Made in UK 991v1 trainer.

Wild gardens shaped the concept behind both designs. The brown version uses pigskin suede, while a black leather edition will follow later.

The collaboration also draws on The Flimby Garden at New Balance’s factory. Bleue Burnham curated that permanent garden for staff at the Flimby site.

New Balance described the space as a dedicated area for the factory’s workers. The company linked it with its manufacturing history and Bleue Burnham’s interest in nature.

A New Balance spokesperson said: “The collaboration follows the launch of The Flimby Garden.

“A permanent garden curated by Bleue Burnham for the people behind the New Balance Made In UK at its factory in Flimby, Cumbria.”

Monty Don will be missed on Gardener’s World (Credit: Shutterstock)

Monty Don confirms his Gardeners’ World farewell

Monty announced earlier this week: “I have decided that the current series of Gardeners’ World is to be my last.”

He described the show as deeply rewarding and said the time felt right for change.

The presenter joined the BBC programme in 2003. He initially hosted from Berryfields, a rented garden in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Since 2011, he has presented from Longmeadow, his own garden in Herefordshire. He estimated that his tenure covered around 700 programmes.

That run made him the programme’s longest-serving head gardener.

Monty Don’s future plans and trainer launch date

The Gardeners’ World farewell will not end Monty’s relationship with the BBC. He plans to work with the broadcaster on other projects.

His wider plans also stretch beyond television.

“There are more books to write, more programmes to make,” he said. “And of course, I will still be gardening, dog by side, here at Longmeadow.”

The brown suede trainers will launch on September 12 at noon BST through New Balance’s mailing list. The Sun reports a £250 price, while the black leather version is planned for later.

The campaign gives Monty an immediate new avenue. Gardening, books and BBC projects remain in his plans.

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