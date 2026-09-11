Princess Kate makes surprise visit to hospital as she praises their ‘incredible care’ amid cancer ordeal

Princess Kate Middleton has made a surprise return to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received cancer treatment in 2024.

The Princess of Wales used Friday’s visit to meet patients and see how her fundraising will support future care.

Her return carried deep personal meaning. Kate thanked the hospital team for their care, while explaining why wider support matters alongside medical treatment. She also reviewed how money from her National Three Peaks Challenge will support a new wellbeing and recovery centre.

Princess Kate visited the Royal Marsden Hospital on Friday (Credit: Photo by Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate Middleton thanks the team behind her cancer care

According to The Times, Kate described the event as a chance to repay some of the kindness she experienced.

“This is my small way of being able to give back and say thank you to you,” Kate said.

She added: “I had incredible care here and support from a huge team.” She also said she was deeply grateful on a personal level.

According to Sky News, Kate praised holistic care, saying: “The holistic care, the treatments and therapeutic support on the outside is so important, it makes a big difference. The impact of nature, the impact of good nutrition, good ongoing support around you when it’s really difficult to manage the trials and tribulations of medical treatments…it makes a big difference.

“It made a big difference to me and it made a huge difference to lots of patients who I’ve spoken to – thank you and well done. I think it will be transformative.”

Money raised will support the specialist Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery at the hospital.

Kate’s Three Peaks challenge funds new support

Kate completed the challenge privately in June, before details became public. She climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours.

Those are the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales respectively. The effort raised money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and promoted the importance of holistic cancer care.

The Princess of Wales received treatment for cancer at the hospital (Credit: Photo by Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Royal Marsden patronage followed Kate’s treatment

Kate first disclosed her cancer diagnosis in a personal video message in March 2024. That disclosure followed an announcement two months earlier about planned abdominal surgery.

She later received treatment at the Royal Marsden. In January last year, the Princess of Wales announced she was in remission.

Friday was not her first return since completing treatment.

In January 2025, Kate visited with Prince William to thank staff for their care and compassion. The couple became joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust during 2025.

That role followed Kate’s personal experience as a patient. Friday’s engagement placed patient support at the centre once again.

Princess Kate completes back-to-back engagements

The appearance also marked Kate’s second engagement on consecutive days. A day earlier, she joined William in Liverpool for World Suicide Prevention Day.

For Friday’s visit, Kate wore a green Suzannah London dress seen at a 2023 mental health engagement. This time, the focus remained firmly on cancer care, recovery and practical support beyond treatment.

Read more: Piers Morgan launches savage attack on Harry and Meghan as he ‘works out’ reason for their UK return

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