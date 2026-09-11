Buckingham Palace has remembered 25 years since the 9/11 attacks.

King Charles’ guards put on a special Buckingham Palace display during Changing of the Guard on Friday.

Both countries’ national anthems featured, alongside “Hymn to the Fallen” and “Amazing Grace”.

Many people among the thousands outside the gates reportedly joined in during “Amazing Grace”, the Express reported.

During King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US state visit in April, the couple also honoured victims in New York. During the trip, the royal couple laid flowers at the September 11 Memorial.

Members of the Scots guards and Coldstream marching band from earlier this year in April 2026

(Credit: Shutterstock/AGZ / SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace marks anniversary of 9/11

Following the gesture at Buckingham Palace on Friday, fans shared their thoughts. One person said on X: “We NY’ers so appreciate both kind gestures… speaks volumes.”

Another wrote: “It’s a beautiful gesture and did make me a little teary eyed listening to it.”

A third commented: “Well done King Charles showing respect and acknowledging the terrible loss for so many families….”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s New York tribute

During their US trip in April, Charles and Camilla laid white flowers beside the 9/11 memorial’s south reflecting pool.

It was their first visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which opened in 2011. They met victims’ families, first responders, serving personnel and charities supporting bereaved relatives.

The royal couple added a handwritten card to the flowers. Their message honoured those killed and expressed enduring solidarity with the American people.

The note said: “We honour the memory for those who so tragically lost their lives on 11th September 2001.

“We stand in enduring solidarity with the American people and in the face of their profound loss.”

The note carried the signatures “Charles R” and “Camilla R”. Those letters stand for Rex and Regina, the Latin words for king and queen.

King Charles represented at Buckingham Palace ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester presented the king at the palace ceremony on Friday.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Security Minister Dan Jarvis were also among the guests.

Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, took the salute beside US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens. The ambassador’s wife, Harriet, joined them.

9/11 attacks

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people, making 9/11 the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Members of al-Qaeda hijacked four aircraft.

Two struck the World Trade Center, while another hit the Pentagon, just outside Washington, DC. The fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to regain control.

Many people around Ground Zero have also faced lasting, debilitating illnesses.

Twenty-five years later, the palace ceremony again expressed solidarity between Britain and America. Its music delivered a solemn tribute on a major anniversary.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.