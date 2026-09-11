‘Furious’ Vanessa Feltz ‘heartbroken and outraged’ as she takes aim at BBC following sudden axe

Vanessa Feltz has unleashed a furious demand after the BBC confirmed RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will leave its channels.

She challenged the broadcaster in an Instagram video, asking: “BBC, what are you doing?”

The programme is not disappearing entirely. It will move to WOW Presents Plus, bringing its BBC run to an end.

The eighth regular series is currently airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by At Home with Vanessa (@athomewithvanessatv)

Vanessa Feltz says BBC should uphold its values

Vanessa appeared in a crimson sequinned dress and feathery headpiece for her passionate address.

Her striking outfit matched the force of her message. She said: “I am heartbroken and I’m also outraged, I’m furious.”

The presenter questioned whether the move fitted the BBC’s duty to educate, inform and entertain.

She argued Drag Race UK had offered inclusive viewing for families, LGBTQ+ audiences and those feeling excluded.

Vanessa also celebrated the show’s creativity, humour, warmth and emotional power. She described it as a rare unifying force, bringing different generations together around the same programme.

Her central complaint was that viewers who valued that representation could now feel neglected by the broadcaster.

She called the move short-sighted and very unkind. Her message ended with a final rebuke: “BBC, shame on you!”

The video had attracted thousands of likes when reported. Drag Race star Baga Chipz responded with three heart emojis.

Lorraine Kelly also signalled her agreement. One commenter said Vanessa’s speech had “moved” them and thanked her for speaking up.

“I have to say I was not expecting this. Actually quite moved. Thank you Vanessa for speaking up – so passionately,” they wrote.

Vanessa is not happy about BBC axing Drag Race UK (Credit: Channel 5)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK moves to WOW Presents Plus

The BBC said significant financial pressures and required savings had forced difficult choices across its output.

It stressed no decision had been taken lightly. The corporation confirmed it had agreed to the transfer with World of Wonder.

It also expressed pride in all 11 BBC series and thanked everyone who worked on them. Those instalments comprise eight regular series and three editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World.

The British version launched in 2019. It has helped raise the profiles of several drag performers.

Those names include Baga Chipz, Danny Beard and La Voix. La Voix later became a Strictly Come Dancing favourite.

A source told The Mirror that staff had been informed nothing could be done. The source claimed the decision was surprising.

They also claimed the programme had been performing well. However, the BBC’s statement pointed firmly towards its financial position.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ITV ‘ultimatum’ following Channel 5 axe after leaving corporation for her own chat show

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