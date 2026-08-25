Vanessa Feltz has revealed ITV wanted her back after her Channel 5 show was axed. But there was one major catch.

Vanessa’s self-titled daytime programme was cancelled last month after launching in March 2025. The 64-year-old said she was given just a month’s notice and admitted the decision came as a complete “shock”.

Vanessa’s daytime show was axed last month (Credit: Channel 5)

Vanessa Feltz launches YouTube show following Channel 5 axe

After decades in the broadcasting world, Vanessa left Channel 5 and wasted little time in launching a new series, At Home With Vanessa, on YouTube. Her guests so far have included Loose Women star Kaye Adams and former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook.

Although the series is still in its early stages, Vanessa has enjoyed the freedom that comes with taking her show online.

“I think it’s quite a fast learning curve, which is good, and also there’s a sort of unprecedented level of freedom which you don’t have on terrestrial TV to do whatever you wanna do in whatever way you want to do it,” she tells ED! on behalf of NetBet.

The new format also gives Vanessa the ability to quickly change direction depending on what her viewers enjoy.

“If there’s a bit that people don’t like, we’ll stop it. If there’s something that people especially respond to, we’ll stop it,” she said. “But having said that, you do have to have some faith in what you’re doing, and you have to back yourself a bit. You know, if there’s something you really think will catch on if you just give it five seconds.”

Vanessa Feltz reveals ITV’s ‘ultimatum’

Vanessa has also returned to ITV’s This Morning following her departure from the broadcaster for her now-axed Channel 5 programme.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star revealed that ITV was quick to get back in touch after news broke that her daytime show was ending.

“Four hours after the announcement was made that the show wasn’t gonna continue, I had heard from both Good Morning Britain and This Morning. Both of them wanted me back. I said, you know, my usual thing, I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do both,'” she told us.

But Vanessa soon discovered there was one problem with that plan.

“They were like, ‘Well, no, actually, not really. That’s not how it works, unfortunately, Vanessa. You’ve got to choose one.’ So I chose This Morning because I’ve been on it since 1992. And so my, kind of, loyalty and my, you know, familiarity is with This Morning,” Vanessa explained.

“I’d have liked to get paid twice and do both, obviously. It’s a shame.”

Vanessa hates being single (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa Feltz reveals relationship red flag

Vanessa has been candid about wanting to find love again since splitting from singer and former fiancé Ben Ofoedu in February 2023.

The presenter has spoken openly about how much she dislikes being single, but now admits she may have talked about it so much that she’s worried she has somehow jinxed herself. Her latest plan? Pretend she actually loves single life.

“I must say I’m getting absolutely sick of hearing myself say how much I don’t like being single. I’m fed up with it. I might change the record a bit. I might start pretending I love it, even though it’s not actually true,” Vanessa said.

She’s been on plenty of dates since her split, but so far none of the men have managed to spark her interest.

“You’ve got to fancy them, and you’ve got to find them a bit sparky, and you’ve got to find them a bit funny, and you’ve got to find them a bit saucy and a bit sexy and a bit something,” she explained.

“You can’t just find them nothing. ‘Cause you can’t be bothered to bloody see them again. That’s what’s happening. I mean, I’m not saying they are all deeply in love with me, and it’s me that doesn’t like them, but actually, it’s quite hard to spark up a mutual thingamibob somehow.”

And when it comes to her biggest relationship red flag, Vanessa has a very clear answer: men who are “incredibly humorless and seem to take themselves deadly seriously.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘biggest regret’ following five-stone weight loss: ‘It cost me a fortune!’

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