Joe Lycett addresses sexuality amid fatherhood: ‘I’ve never been gay!’

Joe Lycett has spoken out about assumptions surrounding his sexuality after some people expressed surprise that he had become a father with a woman.

The comedian welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend in 2024. Some fans initially wondered whether the announcement was one of his elaborate stunts, prompting Joe to insist the news was genuine.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast, Joe explained that people had often made assumptions because of his camp stage persona and comedy material.

Joe has a son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Lycett says he has never identified as gay

Joe said the reaction to his family news highlighted how audiences viewed him. He told Fearne: “I’ve never said that I’m gay because I’ve never been gay.”

He added: “But because I’m camp and I, you know, do innuendo and all those sorts of things that people have this idea of what that is.”

Joe said he had deliberately played with those expectations during his stand-up routines because they offered opportunities for humour. However, fatherhood led him to consider where the performer ended and his private identity began.

He said: “On stage, I kind of played on these things because they’re funny ultimately. But how much of that has filtered into what I actually am? And is the stage persona the same as me?”

The comedian has previously described himself as pansexual, meaning his attraction is not limited by a person’s gender. He has also spoken publicly about bisexuality over the years.

Joe revealed that he had a girlfriend during his Channel 4 chat show in 2024. He told viewers at the time: “A lot has changed since the last series, I’ve got some news which is that I have a girlfriend.”

Fatherhood prompted an identity crisis

Joe stepped away from work during his first year as a father. He initially enjoyed what he called a “very lovely baby bubble”, but his outlook shifted around six months into the break.

The sleepless nights and time away from performing gave him an opportunity to reassess his career. Joe admitted that he began to feel uncomfortable about some of his past work.

He told the podcast: “I just reflected on loads of things in my career and just was a bit embarrassed by it all and a bit like, you know, it’s so naff to be a comedian. I didn’t really have a long period of reflection on what I’d done.”

Joe said paternity leave gave him the space to process those feelings. He also questioned whether he would have the confidence to enter stand-up comedy if he had to begin his career now. He credited the naivety of his younger self with helping him take that initial risk.

Why Joe Lycett keeps his girlfriend out of the spotlight

Joe continues to protect his partner’s identity. He has explained that the nature of her job means she cannot enter the public eye.

The comedian has jokingly called her “Denise”, although he has made clear that this is not her real name. Instead, the name acts as a private joke between the couple.

His latest comments draw a distinction between the version of Joe audiences see on stage and the person he is away from the cameras. Becoming a father gave him time to consider that divide, as well as the public assumptions that had built up around his sexuality and personal life.

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