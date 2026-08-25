Samantha Fox has cancelled an upcoming US performance after medical advice ruled out a long-haul health journey. The singer told fans that she has been dealing with ongoing back and hip pain.

The 60-year-old star had planned to perform at Hard Rock Live in Florida at the end of August. However, she has now withdrawn from the show while she receives treatment.

The news follows a number of recent changes to veteran stars’ live schedules. Barry Manilow cancelled a Kentucky concert earlier this month amid his recovery from lung cancer surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @samanthafoxofficial

Samantha Fox shares health update after cancelling show

Samantha announced her decision in a statement on Instagram. She explained that medical advice meant she could not make the long journey to America while experiencing back and hip pain.

The star made clear how difficult she had found the decision. She wrote: “Sorry, I’m truly so upset about doing this, I think in 40 years this is only the 3rd time I’ve had to cancel a show.”

Samantha added that she had started receiving appropriate treatment. She told followers: “Getting the right treatment now but the worst is the pain, love you Foxys. I’ll be fighting fit soon love Sammy.”

Her message offered some reassurance to fans who had expected to see her in Florida. The singer stressed that she wants to focus on recovering properly before taking on another international journey.

Singer says cancellation is not ‘goodbye’ to America

Samantha said she felt especially upset because she had looked forward to performing in the US again. She also acknowledged the work that had already gone into arranging the event.

She said: “I absolutely hate letting my fans down, as well as everyone who worked so hard and was looking forward to the show.”

Despite the setback, Samantha insisted that she plans to return when her health allows. She added: “This isn’t goodbye America, I am determined to get myself properly fit and well. I very much hope to return to the USA for a live show again very soon.”

Fans responded to her Instagram update with messages of support. One urged Samantha to put her health first and wished her a speedy recovery. Others sent love and said they would welcome her back when she felt ready to perform.

Read more: Rod Stewart’s heart surgery forces him to cancel all shows: ‘He needs to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage’

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