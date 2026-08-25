Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Dying Celeste drops a bombshell on her family and Kit’s new date makes Bethany see red

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Celeste dies, leaving behind her a devastating family secret that could destroy the Winter Browns.

Elsewhere, Ronnie resorts to theft when he enlists Carl’s help to steal Idris’s car. And Maria averts a crisis at the hairdressers when she catches Debbie about to cut Bethany’s hair.

Also, Jodie sets her sights on newly-single Kit, but not everyone is happy about it.

Here are nine Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Celeste’s shock death in Coronation Street spoilers

Celeste has something to tell Gemma (Credit: ITV)

1. Celeste passes away

Tempers flare when Gemma confronts Todd about his recent treatment of George. But he turns the tables by revealing the truth about Celeste. Having learnt her aunt is dying, Gemma goes to see Celeste in her hotel room. Their awkward reunion doesn’t last long when Celeste’s health suddenly takes a turn. The paramedics are called, but it’s too late to save her.

Celeste’s family reel in horror (Credit: ITV)

2. Celeste’s bombshell causes devastation

Gemma breaks the news to Bernie about Celeste’s death, revealing she left behind a huge family secret. Meanwhile, Todd arrives to visit Celeste, only to be told by Ryan that she’s passed away. As Todd grieves, Bernie is in bits over the discovery.

Celeste shares her final wishes in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd reads Celeste’s last letter (Credit: ITV)

3. Further truths are revealed

Gemma reveals Celeste’s secret to Kit, but insists she’ll stand by Bernie’s side no matter what. Back in Celeste’s hotel room, Todd finds a note containing her final wishes. Instead of a funeral, Celeste has requested a big party be thrown in her memory. As everyone gathers for the celebration, Todd reads out a final letter from Celeste. What does it contain?

Nina says goodbye to Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

4. Nina leaves the cobbles

It’s also time for Nina to say farewell to Weatherfield. After throwing leaving drinks in the Rovers, Nina shares an emotional moment with Abi in Seb’s memorial garden. Nina then departs for Whitby with Roy to start her new life.

Ronnie resorts to theft in Coronation Street spoilers

Idris attacks Ronnie over the theft of his car (Credit: ITV)

5. Ronnie steals Idris’s car

Ronnie enlists Carl’s help to steal Idris’s car for Fiona, as payment for the missing gun. When Idris discovers the motor is missing it doesn’t take him long to realise who swiped it. He punches Ronnie to the floor, as a shocked Carl watches on. Later, Carl warns Ronnie not to look for revenge and focus on Debbie instead.

Maria averts a crisis with Debbie (Credit: ITV)

6. Debbie is in distress

In a state of confusion, Debbie arrives at Audrey’s, still believing she works as a hairdresser. Maria returns to find Debbie giving Bethany an eighties makeover, but panic ensues when Debbie picks up the scissors. Debbie rushes off to the hotel bar, where she suffers a meltdown.

Jodie sets her sights on Kit in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie sets her sights on Kit (Credit: ITV)

7. Jodie asks Kit out

Jodie has her day in court and receives community service for her assault on Sarah. Whilst on her litter picking duty, Jodie overhears Bethany arranging a date with Roman. But when Bethany puts her in her place, Jodie decides to cause a stir by asking Kit out. Shona is unimpressed and warns Kit that a romance with her sister is his worst idea yet.

Bethany makes her feelings known (Credit: ITV)

8. Bethany lashes out at Jodie

Bethany and Roman’s date in the Bistro is interrupted by the arrival of Jodie and Kit. Appalled that Kit could move on from Sarah so fast, Bethany makes her feelings known. She publicly brands Jodie as toxic and warns Kit to stay clear. But will Kit be able to resist when Jodie invites him back to hers?

Betsy suffers a setback in Coronation Street spoilers

Betsy’s first trip out does not go well (Credit: ITV)

9. Lauren tries to support Betsy

It’s a huge milestone for Betsy when she stands up for the first time since her stroke. Later, Lauren calls by with Ollie and insists she take Betsy out for lunch. But Betsy is left mortified when she knocks some cutlery off the table and Debbie jokes she’s drunk. Will the incident set her recovery back?

Read more: Here’s who’s leaving and joining Coronation Street in 2026