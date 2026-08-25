Emmerdale spoilers for next week: DS Ramsden’s connection to another villager is revealed as guilty Sarah prepares to tell the police everything

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a surprise relationship between DS Ramsden and a very familiar face in the village. But how exactly are they connected?

Elsewhere, Serena is left fearing the worst when Charity gets taken in by the police and Sarah threatens to confess the truth about Todd’s murder.

Also, Vinny gets on the wrong side of unhinged Kev, and what secret is Gabby harbouring?

Here are nine Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

DS Ramsden’s secret past is revealed in Emmerdale spoilers

Ramsden tells Serena what she has planned (Credit: ITV)

1. DS Ramsden announces her plan

Viewers know DS Ramsden is on a mission to bring down Kim Tate. Her exact reasons are still unclear, but she has roped friend Serena into the plan. Next week, Serena is stunned when Ramsden announces what will happen next. Will she agree to go along with the scheme?

Ramsden enjoys taunting someone (Credit: ITV)

2. Flashback scenes reveal a hidden secret

In the police interview room, Ramsden shows no mercy towards one villager. As the questions intensify it seems like the DS is enjoying inflicting emotional distress on this person. But flashback scenes soon reveal a hidden connection between Thea and the local. There’s more to their relationship than meets the eye and this latest twist promises drama ahead.

Killer Sarah is spiralling in Emmerdale spoilers

Sarah is crumbling under the pressure (Credit: ITV)

3. Bear increases Sarah’s guilt

Charity and Sarah remain bound by their pact to cover up Todd’s death. Adamant that her granddaughter won’t suffer, Charity has taken the rap. Bear discusses the feelings that ‘killer’ Charity will be experiencing to Sarah. But what Bear doesn’t know is that the real murderer is sitting right next to him.

Todd’s funeral causes further stress for Sarah (Credit: ITV)

4. Sarah struggles at Todd’s funeral

The day of Todd’s funeral causes Sarah’s guilt to reach a new high. Charity tries to restore some calm by hosting a family meal. But the mood is shattered by the arrival of DS Ramsden, who has discovered some anomalies in Charity’s statement. As Thea escorts Charity to the station for questioning, Sarah fears the worst.

Sarah prepares to confess in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is taken to the police station (Credit: ITV)

5. Charity faces further questioning

Charity’s anxiety levels soar as the forensic team cast doubt over her version of events. They don’t believe Charity fought off Todd in the way she said she did. Is Charity’s web of lies starting to unravel?

Will Sarah confess her guilt? (Credit: ITV)

6. Sarah is on the brink

Back in the village, Serena is alarmed when Sarah reveals she wants to make a confession. Serena knows that if Sarah goes to the police there’s a high chance she will go to prison for aiding a cover-up. Can she convince Sarah to remain schtum?

Vinny gets on the wrong side of Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Vinny has a heart to heart with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

7. Vinny has a change of heart over Lewis

Vinny was all set to ask Lewis to marry him, but he’s having second thoughts. Confiding in Kev, Vinny explains he’s decided to postpone the proposal. But trouble is brewing when Kev overhears a private conversation between Vinny and Gabby.

Kev is not happy with Vinny (Credit: ITV)

8. Vinny makes a mistake

When Kev swears secrecy, Vinny decides to be honest about his relationship with his son. But he’s soon left regretting his decision when Kev kicks off. Vinny panics that he’s made a big mistake by opening up. Will Kev go and spill the beans to Lewis?

Gabby is hiding something in Emmerdale spoilers

Gabby is feeling anxious (Credit: ITV)

9. What’s wrong with Gabby?

The village remains in a state of shock following last week’s devastating events. Something is clearly weighing very heavily on Gabby’s mind. But what is troubling her so badly? And will she share her woes?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026?