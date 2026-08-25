EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nicola’s family arrive in Walford with a bang and danger is looming as Ravi discovers Priya and Max’s betrayal

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Nicola Mitchell’s world turned upside down as her family descend on Walford. Expect all the drama as old wounds are reopened and shock secrets revealed.

Meanwhile, Ravi is out for revenge when he discovers the truth about Priya’s affair with Max. But just how far will he go?

Also, Linda agrees to go on a second date with Clive, but another man has already stolen her heart.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Say hello to the Hawkins family in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola’s family arrive with a bang (Credit: BBC)

1. Nicola’s family arrive on the Square

Walford is about to get a whole lot nosier with the arrival of Nicola’s sisters Gemma and Jodie. And they aren’t alone. The duo arrive on the Square with Gemma’s son Ryder in tow. Nicola allows her rowdy rabble to stay, but on the condition that her estranged mum Rose keeps away. But her ultimatum is short-lived when Gemma’s husband Ned turns up the following day – with Rose.

Alfie knows Gemma’s husband (Credit: BBC)

2. Alfie has a blast from the past

Furious Nicola refuses to let Gemma and Ned crash at Number 1. Harry is more understanding and offers Ryder and Jodie a place to stay. Meanwhile, Kat is reeling over the Hawkins’ raucous arrival. Ned pays her a visit the next day to apologise and is surprised to discover his old mate, Alfie is his new neighbour. Alfie is delighted to see Ned again and lets him and Gemma stay the night in the Vic.

Nicola and Rose are at war in EastEnders spoilers

There is no love lost between Nicola and her mum Rose (Credit: BBC)

3. Rose causes chaos in Walford

Next morning, Kat makes it clear Gemma and Ned need to move on. Over at Peacock Palace, Rose has already outstayed her welcome with Elaine and Linda. Gemma reaches out to Nicola for help, but old wounds are reopened when Rose arrives on the scene.

Gemma and Ned have a shady past (Credit: BBC)

4. Gemma and Ned drop a bombshell

Nicola’s family take desperate measures to get her and Rose back on speaking terms. But their plan backfires, leaving the relationship at the point of no repair. While Nicola still refuses to forgive Rose, she agrees to let Gemma and Ned stay on a temporary basis. But will she feel the same way when they reveal a shocking secret?

Ravi discovers the truth in EastEnders spoilers

Priya opens up to Penny (Credit: BBC)

5. Priya shares her secret with Penny

Ravi can’t wait to tell Avani and Nugget about his engagement to Priya, but she doesn’t share his enthusiasm. Later at The Albert, Priya suddenly feels sick and has to dash out. She bumps into Penny and reveals her pregnancy, but swears her to secrecy.

Ravi witnesses a moment between Priya and Max (Credit: BBC)

6. Priya and Max are caught out by Ravi

Max steps in to support Priya after she catches Nugget dealing weed. Priya then decides to please Ravi by telling the kids about the engagement. But trouble is looming when Ravi later spies a charged moment between his new fiancée and Max. Convinced he was the man Priya was seeing, Ravi keeps a close eye on Max. And it’s not long before he finds a way to confirm his suspicions. What will Ravi do next?

It’s Max’s stag do in EastEnders spoilers

Ravi plots his revenge on Max (Credit: BBC)

7. The stags have surprises in store for Max

Kim is annoyed that everyone seems more interested in Max’s stag do than Howie’s and enlists Denzel’s help. The teen comes up with an idea of having a joint stag, which Oscar agrees to. Soon it’s time for the celebrations as the excited stags wait in Harry’s Barn for Max’s arrival. But where is Ravi?

Linda agrees to a second date with Clive (Credit: BBC)

8. Clive and Max both want Linda

Clive steps in to save the day when a power cut threatens to ruin Linda and Elaine’s bingo event. Charmed by Clive’s heroics, Linda agrees to go on another date with him. Later, Max shares a moment with Linda when he helps coax Ollie into attending his first day of secondary school.

Linda is drawn back to Max in EastEnders spoilers

Linda has a big decision to make (Credit: BBC)

9. Linda is torn between two men

Linda finally feels ready to move on as she prepares for her date with Clive. But everything changes when Kim revealed how Max helped save the community centre. Suddenly Linda is left with a decision to make. Will she admit her true feelings to Max? And where does this leave his wedding to Cindy?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns