James Blunt has spoken out after online speculation linked him to an unnamed British singer-songwriter in Hayden Panettiere’s memoir. The singer shared a Substack article by journalist Dean Piper, who argued that the timeline rules James out.

The speculation centres on Hayden Panettiere’s account of the yacht incident, which appeared in This Is Me: A Reckoning. Hayden did not identify the man in the book.

James has not issued a direct personal denial in his own words. However, his decision to share Piper’s article marked his public response to the claims. The piece asserted that the rumours about him were untrue.

It comes after Hayden’s death on August 16 at the age of 36.

James has hit back (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why James Blunt was linked to Hayden Panettiere’s account

Piper said the online theory appeared to stem from a photograph of James and Hayden in Cannes in 2009. He had also written an article that year which claimed the pair seemed flirty at a charity event before they were seen on a boat.

However, Piper’s new article highlighted a key difference in the dates. The photograph dates to May 2009, when Hayden was 19 and approaching her 20th birthday. In her memoir, she said the yacht encounter happened when she was 18.

Piper therefore argued that the material used to link James to the story did not fit Hayden’s timeline.

James shared the article to his X accoung along with the eyes emoji.

The Daily Mail also said James’ representatives had categorically rejected any suggestion that he was the singer described in the memoir when the publication contacted them in recent months.

Hayden died earlier this month (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Hayden Panettiere wrote in her memoir

Hayden recalled travelling around the South of France on a superyacht with celebrities. She said she joined the trip with a female friend whom she trusted.

According to Hayden’s account, that friend interrupted her dinner and led her below deck. She then entered a private cabin and found a “famous thirtysomething British singer–songwriter” shirtless in bed, with a sheet covering his lower body.

Hayden alleged that her friend whispered: “I want you to get in bed with him,” before leaving the cabin.

The actress wrote that she initially followed the instruction, but soon felt disconnected from what was happening. She then told the unnamed man: “Look… I don’t know what she said to you, but this is not going to happen.”

Hayden said she left the room, returned to her own cabin and arranged to stay at a hotel on the mainland. She described the episode primarily as a devastating betrayal by the friend she had trusted.

Speaking on Jay Shetty podcast, Hayden said of the incident: “By the time I’d realised I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea. She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous.”

She added: “I bolted and hid wherever I could think of to hide on a boat. There was no jumping off and swimming away.”

Read more: Hayden Panettiere’s mother believes her ‘involvement with toxic individual led to her death’

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