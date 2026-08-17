Hayden Panettiere told fans they were “not alone” and encouraged them to “dare to be brave” during an interview now believed to have been her last talk show appearance before her death.

The actress joined journalist Tamron Hall on her daytime programme in May to discuss her memoir, This Is Me. The Sun reported that the interview was Hayden’s final public talk show appearance before her death on Sunday at the age of 36.

News of her death was announced by her father, Skip Panettiere, in a family statement on Monday. No cause or location of death was disclosed.

Hayden Panettiere appeared on Tamron Hall’s show in May (Credit: Tamron Hall Show / YouTube)

Hayden Panettiere’s father pays tribute

Skip described his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature” who brought love and happiness to the people around her and those who followed her work on screen.

He said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Skip also appealed for privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Hayden would have turned 37 on Friday.

Selma Blair was among those who responded publicly following the announcement. Commenting beneath Hayden’s final Instagram post, the actress wrote: “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please.”

Her message to fans on Tamron Hall

Hayden’s May conversation with Tamron focused on the deeply personal subjects addressed in This Is Me, which had become a New York Times bestseller.

She spoke about “radical acceptance”, describing an approach of facing a situation for what it is instead of trying to escape its reality. Hayden said she wanted people reading her story to feel supported.

During the interview, Hayden discussed how she overcame years of sexual exploitation, domestic abuse and a battle with postpartum depression.

Her memoir included her account of addiction and recovery, as well as her mental health struggles.

Hayden also revealed that a doctor had warned her at 30 that she would be die within five years if she didn’t stop drinking. She recalled of the moment: “I went into the doctor’s office to get a blood test and he told me, ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to be looking at a liver transplant.'”

She confirmed the doctor had said she wouldn’t see 35 if she didn’t stop drinking.

Hayden had previously spoken about experiencing anxiety and postpartum depression. Discussing the decision to hand full custody of her daughter to former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, she said on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose: “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking.”

She added: “It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Hayden’s final Instagram post

Meanwhile, just a couple of weeks before her death, Hayden shared a sweet Instagram post about “good times and good friends”.

She posted a black and white photo alongside her friend, Randall Slavin.

Tributes have poured in on the post, as one person wrote: “I’m crying. She was a staple in my childhood. Rest in peace Hayden.”

Another commented: “She was my childhood may she rest in peace.”

A third said: “Wow I am absolutely gutted right now.”

Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36 (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Hayden Panettiere’s television and film career

For many viewers, Hayden will be remembered as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. She appeared in Heroes between 2006 and 2010 before starring in Nashville from 2012 to 2018. Her performance as Juliette earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

Her other credits included Scream 4 and Scream VI, Racing Stripes and Remember the Titans, in which she appeared alongside Denzel Washington. She also provided voice work for the video game Until Dawn.

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Hayden’s screen career began when she was a baby, appearing in television adverts. At nine, she voiced Princess Dot in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life and later became one of the youngest people to receive a Grammy nomination.

Her May interview placed the focus on what she hoped readers would take from her own story. While promoting This Is Me, Hayden urged those facing difficult circumstances to know they were “not alone” and to “dare to be brave”.