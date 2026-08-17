Gillian Anderson has opened up about a same-sex relationship she had while at high school, describing how she and the older girl felt they had to keep it hidden.

The 58-year-old actress also reflected on the labels she used at the time. She explained that she did not initially consider herself gay, despite having relationships with women.

Gillian opened up about her female relationships (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Gillian Anderson views love and sexuality now

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Gillian said her understanding of sexuality and long-term relationships had changed over the years.

Discussing how she sees lasting love now, the actress said: “The person I consider my life partner happens to be male, but I think I would feel the same way if it were a woman. I’d feel, ‘This is my life partner.'”

She admitted that, when she was younger, parts of her mind regarded relationships with women as “temporary”.

Gillian said she had not thought of herself as gay because she had also had “a couple of boyfriends”. Looking back, however, she believes she lacked the words to make sense of her sexuality and relationships.

She told the newspaper: “But I definitely felt I didn’t have the language for it.”

The actress added that, even when she later had other relationships with women, she was unsure whether she regarded them as potentially lasting for the rest of her life.

One of her earliest relationships, she said, was with “an older girl in high school” after she had moved from London to Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the age of 11.

She recalled: “It felt secretive and illicit and wrong and we had to hide. Later on, I had a boyfriend who found out and broke up with me.”

Gillian Anderson’s marriages and family

Gillian has been married twice. She married The X-Files assistant art director Clyde Klotz in 1994, with their marriage ending in 1997.

She later married documentary filmmaker Julian Ozanne in 2004. That marriage ended in 2006.

The actress shares daughter Piper with Clyde. She also has two sons, Oscar and Felix, with her former partner, businessman Mark Griffiths, whom she dated from 2006 until 2012.

Actress reflects on her strong-willed teenage years

Gillian had publicly discussed her high-school relationship before her latest interview. Speaking to Out magazine in 2012, she said: “I was in a relationship with a girl for a long time when I was in high school.”

At the time, she explained that her appearance, behaviour and choice of partners drew attention. She said: “Based on how I chose to look, dress, behave, you know — the relationships I was in at the time were freaking people out.”

In her latest remarks, Gillian also spoke candidly about pushing boundaries as a youngster and the conversations she has since had with her mother in therapy.

She recalled: “I was getting into gay bars and dancing at 12 with a fake ID. I had the conversation with my mum about the things that were allowed. I was such a strong-willed child she would say there was no telling me, and she’s right.”

Gillian also claimed she was 15 and an older boyfriend was 24 when they got together. According to the actress, that relationship continued for three years.

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