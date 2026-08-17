Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson were answering a listener who asked whether they had ever lacked the motivation to record their Lost In Translation podcast. Their response took a rather more intimate turn when Gorka compared those reluctant days with the couple’s sex life.

The pair met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing and announced their engagement in 2021. They have also exchanged racy jokes about their sex life and not wanting more children during their joint podcast.

Gemma and Gorka share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gorka Marquez shares cheeky Gemma Atkinson confession

Both Gorka and Gemma acknowledged that there are occasions when they do not feel enthusiastic about sitting down to record. The Strictly professional eventually likened the process to exercising despite not initially being in the mood.

Speaking on Lost In Translation, he said: “It’s like going for a run. You never feel like doing it, but you always feel better for it afterwards!”

Gemma then offered her own view on those less enthusiastic days. She said: “You have to have those days where you think, ‘For eff’s sake,’ because then you appreciate the other days.”

However, Gorka’s most revealing comment came when he applied the same idea to their private life.

He joked: “Sometimes when Gemma says, ‘Do you want a cheeky one?’ I just think, ‘I can’t be bothered. For [bleep]’s sake, Gemma!'”

The dancer immediately made clear that he did not believe the feeling was one-sided. Gorka added: “But I bet she thinks that about me.”

The cheeky comparison transformed a practical question about their work into another candid exchange between the couple. It also left Gorka poking fun at himself as much as his fiancée.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka’s fitness banter

The pair had turned another listener question into a string of innuendos during an earlier podcast conversation. On that occasion, they were asked which of them was fitter and what they considered to be their respective strengths and weaknesses.

Gemma explained that she stretches every day because she believes flexibility becomes more important as she gets older. Gorka quickly responded with the joke: “I stretch her out.”

He then asked Gemma: “Can I pipe you tonight?”

The latest exchange continued that playful tone, although this time the starting point was the challenge of producing a podcast when their energy or enthusiasm was running low.

How did Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson meet?

Gorka and Gemma first crossed paths through Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Four years later, they revealed that they were engaged.

They are now parents to two children. Their daughter Mia is six and their son Thiago is two.

Lost In Translation sees Gorka and Gemma respond to questions together and discuss their relationship. Their answer about finding the motivation to record ultimately offered listeners another cheeky glimpse into their dynamic, while Gorka conceded that Gemma may sometimes feel exactly the same way about him.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson wows in string bikini as fans declare ‘Gorka’s a very lucky man’

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