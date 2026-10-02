Gemma Collins’ fiancé Rami Hawash has revealed he is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while working towards sobriety.

Rami shared the update alongside a smiling date-night photograph with Gemma Collins on Instagram.

He also confirmed his participation in Sober October, saying he was committed to changing his drinking habits. Gemma Collins has urged viewers not to judge Rami amid his publicly discussed struggle with alcohol.

She supported his latest announcement, writing: “So proud of you,” alongside a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rami hawash (@rami_hawash_)

Rami Hawash shares AA and Sober October update with Gemma Collins

Rami wrote: “Today I want to share with you all that I am on my journey, I am in AA meetings and I’m on my path. I am pleased to also say I’m also taking part in sober October.”

Fans quickly offered messages of encouragement. Some also drew upon their own experiences of recovery.

One person said: “That’s absolutely amazing well done. Good luck to you and Gemma you seem such a lovely couple.”

Another wrote: “This takes such strength to even put it out there to everyone. Wishing you success, health and happiness ahead.”

On her own Instagram account, Gemma wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Rami: “Guys thank you for all the overwhelming support with the show. The journey was tough! The hardest two years of our life but no one said life was easy!

“This picture was taken 16 years ago when we first met and we didn’t know what was in store for us. But one thing I know that through the tough times we have always stayed together it never broke.”

The update follows Rami’s candid comments at the launch of Gemma’s Sky documentary. According to The Sun, he said: “I drink, I’ve got a drink problem and I don’t want to hide it.”

Gemma praised Rami for his decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins documentary captured relationship strain

Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once explored how Rami’s alcohol dependency had affected their relationship.

The programme also captured an extremely difficult period in Gemma’s life away from her usual public persona.

Gemma said the cameras recorded a time when her wellbeing and circumstances became progressively worse. She described that experience as “hell”, while crediting the resilience taught by her mother with helping her continue.

The TV star also expressed hope that circumstances would improve because she felt she needed a break.

Gemma and Rami have documented their struggles on her Sky show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash’s relationship

Gemma and Rami first met in an Essex pub during 2011. They announced their first engagement on December 27, 2013, but it ended several weeks later.

But the couple reknitted years later.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ stalking ordeal update after ‘female stalker’ left reality star ‘terrified in her own home’

Gemma then confirmed in December 2021 that she and Rami were engaged again. They have not yet married.

For now, Rami has publicly focused on AA meetings and completing Sober October as part of his sobriety commitment.

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