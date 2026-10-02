Earl Spencer makes confession about relationship with nephew Prince William: ‘Harry may need me more’

Earl Charles Spencer has revealed that Prince Harry contacts him more often than Prince William. The disclosure came during Charles’ appearance on Next Question With Katie Couric.

It arrives amid continued attention around Prince William and Prince Harry’s strained relationship.

Princess Diana’s younger brother stressed that he was not choosing between her sons. Instead, he suggested Harry sometimes has greater need of an uncle’s support.

“I’m not on anyone’s side, but I think there’s occasions when Harry may need me more,” Charles said.

He explained that he consequently hears much more from Harry. However, Charles framed that difference as practical support, rather than evidence of taking sides.

Earl Spencer spoke about his relationships with nephews William and Harry (Credit: Next Question with Katie Couric / YouTube)

Earl Spencer explains his role with William and Harry

Charles said he had maintained a hands-off approach as William and Harry became adults. His position was to remain available, without demanding a fixed role in their lives.

“I’ve always taken the view since Diana died that I’m there if needed, and I’m not if not,” he said.

Charles also said both men could decide what relationship they wanted with him. That leaves contact firmly on their terms.

The comments provide a rare glimpse into how Diana’s brother handles separate bonds with her sons. Harry may get in touch more, but Charles insisted he remains an uncle to both.

Charles Spencer compares Harry’s pressures with Diana’s

Charles also compared Harry’s experiences with pressures Diana faced after leaving the royal family’s inner circle. He pointed to the royal family’s influence and the conduct of the UK press.

“And this is what Diana came up against. Harry’s come up against it,” Charles said.

Charles claimed Harry faces this treatment daily, while public interest in Charles passes more quickly. He described that level of scrutiny as unacceptable.

These were Charles’ personal views about the institutions surrounding Diana and Harry. He did not suggest that his support meant choosing Harry over William.

William and Harry remain estranged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles Spencer addresses Harry’s UK return

Separately, Charles said he had no advance knowledge of Harry’s family returning to Britain.

Harry, Meghan Markle and their children returned to England in August. The children have since started school in their father’s home country.

Charles said the decision made sense because Harry is English. He believed Harry wanted his children to experience that culture.

Charles also reflected on couples who come from different cultures. He said neither partner would want their own background forgotten.

Charles Spencer discusses his Diana memoir

The podcast conversation also covered Charles’ new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. Charles said he completed the book before informing his family.

He told William, Harry, Lady Jane and Lady Sarah about the memoir simultaneously. Charles has said Harry was comfortable with the book after learning about it.

Charles recalled Harry asking whether the memoir contained anything embarrassing. He said he reassured his nephew that it did not.

Read more: Prince Harry appears in new video call to share important NATO message

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

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