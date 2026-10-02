Donald Trump breaks silence on Cornell University scandal as alleged rape case sparks social media uproar

President Donald Trump has spoken out about Cornell University while it faces serious allegations involving seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

TMZ reported that journalists questioned the US president on Thursday about the university’s handling of a former student’s claim. A woman alleges she was drugged and raped at a fraternity house at the New York university in October 2024, when she was 20.

She filed a civil lawsuit on September 16 against the university and men involved in the alleged attack. The woman was identified anonymously as Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

The case has sparked a widespread discussion on social media in recent days.

Donald Trump addressed the Cornell case (Credit: Photo by Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump addresses Cornell University allegations

Asked whether Cornell had done enough, the president acknowledged his limited knowledge.

He said: “Well, I don’t know that much about it, but I think Cornell’s a fine school and I’m sure they’ll do what’s right.”

His answer did not assess Cornell’s specific decisions or the conduct alleged in the lawsuit. Instead, he offered confidence in the institution as legal and investigative processes continue.

Cornell lawsuit contains serious allegations

Doe’s civil lawsuit accuses seven members of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity of drugging and gang-raping her. She alleges they assaulted her for hours in an incident involving alcohol and ketamine.

Separately, Cornell said its Title IX investigation in 2024 led to suspensions, expulsions and other disciplinary measures.

Cornell had opened an internal investigation as well as a civil rights inquiry under the Title IX law. This prohibits sex discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

Following the new lawsuit, the university disputed Doe’s allegation that it didn’t adequately investigate or punish the alleged perpetrators.

In a statement, Cornell said that the matter was referred to a “panel of trained faculty and staff” that issued “a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions”.

President Trump said he’s sure that Cornell will “do what’s right” (Credit: Photo by Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Tompkins County investigation returns to focus

The Tompkins County District Attorney has reopened the criminal investigation, according to TMZ. Prosecutors plan to take the matter before a grand jury.

The allegations remain under examination beyond Cornell’s internal Title IX process.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said on Monday: “Once we determine the appropriate charges, the case will be prosecuted in the most objective and impartial means possible.”

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner Ken Urker dies on his 34th birthday as final text sent to him revealed