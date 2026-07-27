What is orthorexia? Gabby’s Emmerdale storyline explained

Emmerdale has been airing a concerning storyline for Gabby Thomas as her growing obsession with healthy eating begins to take a toll.

Her life has become increasingly focused on eating only ‘clean’ foods while also cutting out medication she believes she no longer needs. The changes have now left Gabby feeling unwell, leaving those around her worried.

But what exactly is the condition Gabby appears to be struggling with?

Gabby had a funny turn (Credit: ITV)

Gabby fell unwell in Emmerdale

In recent episodes, Gabby has thrown herself into healthy eating, even introducing a new green menu at the Hide.

While the healthier dishes haven’t impressed every customer, Gabby has remained committed to her strict lifestyle.

She’s also been encouraging others to follow her lead, warning them about ingredients in foods such as pancakes and pizza. She even stopped her son Thomas from having ice lollies.

During last night’s episode (Sunday, July 26), Gabby carried on watching online food videos despite suffering a dizzy spell.

Dawn noticed Gabby was feeling faint and called Manpreet to examine her. During the check-up, Manpreet realised Gabby had stopped taking the contraceptive pill and suggested she take a pregnancy test, which came back negative.

Soon afterwards, Dawn and Billy discovered Gabby had also chosen to stop taking her medication. Concerned by how extreme her healthy living regime had become, they questioned her decision. Gabby, however, insisted there was nothing to worry about and accused Dawn of stirring up trouble.

Gabby is struggling at the moment (Credit: ITV)

What’s the matter with Gabby? What is orthorexia?

Gabby Thomas appears to be showing signs of orthorexia nervosa, an eating disorder centred around an unhealthy obsession with eating ‘pure’ food.

The charity Beat describes the condition as ‘an unhealthy obsession with eating ‘pure’ food.’

The charity explains: “The eating behaviour involved – ‘healthy’ or ‘clean’ eating in this case – is used to cope with negative thoughts and feelings, or to feel in control. Someone using food in this way might feel extremely anxious or guilty if they eat food they feel is unhealthy.”

In Gabby’s storyline, her focus on healthy eating first began after Ross rejected her. The behaviour has continued despite her now being in a relationship with Billy.

People with orthorexia may cut out entire food groups, leaving them lacking important nutrients, which can eventually make them physically unwell.

Treatment for the condition can include both dietetic support and psychological therapy.