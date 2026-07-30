Gray’s revenge plan puts Chelsea at risk as Jordan concerns grow in EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders scenes tonight (Thursday, July 30), saw Gray Atkins make a risky move in prison as he offered Ian Beale protection in exchange for his help taking down Chelsea.

With Ian struggling to find his feet behind bars, Gray’s offer of an alliance could prove hard to ignore.

However, EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Gray’s latest scheme could leave Chelsea and Jordan facing a dangerous situation.

Ian found a ‘friend’ in Gray (Credit: ITV)

Gray tried to strike a deal with Ian in EastEnders

As Ian continued to struggle with life in prison, Kathy warned Peter that they needed to keep quiet about Chelsea’s plans to help him with an appeal.

Kathy didn’t want Ian getting his hopes up, hoping he would believe Chelsea was only focused on helping Jordan for now.

Meanwhile, Sheila approached Chelsea with her own offer, agreeing to support her appeal plans on one condition – she wanted to spend more time with Jordan and wanted him to finally understand who she was.

Chelsea agreed and introduced Sheila to Jordan again, explaining that she was his great-grandma.

But while things appeared to be falling into place, Gray was busy making his own plans behind bars.

He offered Ian his friendship and promised to protect him in prison. However, Gray wanted something in return.

He wanted Ian to use his connection with Chelsea to help him get revenge for what happened with Jordan – and for Chelsea’s role in Ian ending up in prison…

Ian found a ‘friend’ in Gray (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers see Jordan raise red flags for Chelsea

Next week, Gray’s revenge plan begins to put Chelsea on edge as she starts to question whether everything is really as it seems.

Chelsea believes she has everything under control, but Sheila is secretly making moves of her own. After Chelsea allows her to spend time alone with Jordan, Sheila decides to test how much he can keep quiet.

Taking Jordan out, she gets him to promise he won’t reveal their secret. But after a close call, it seems Sheila’s plan may not be as simple as she hoped.

When they return home, Sheila prepares to take the next step in her scheme.

Later, she tells Gray that everything appears to be working perfectly. However, back in Walford, Chelsea begins to feel suspicious when Jordan says something that immediately catches her attention.

And after a knock at the door leaves Chelsea feeling even more uneasy, Sheila realises she may need Gray’s help to keep their plan moving.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.