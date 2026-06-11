As Chelsea gets the worst possible news about Jordan, fans spot a new police twist that changes everything

Chelsea Fox was pushed to breaking point in EastEnders today after learning that little Jordan may never walk again following his devastating accident.

The crushing update left Chelsea overwhelmed with guilt, having already blamed herself for the events that led to her son ending up in hospital.

In last night’s episode, Chelsea and Ian Beale came face-to-face for the first time since the accident.

Rather than the explosive confrontation many viewers expected, Chelsea admitted she shared responsibility for what happened after losing her temper with Jordan at Ross and Vicki’s wedding.

Ian tried to comfort her, insisting she was a good mum, and the pair appeared to reach an understanding that the tragedy was a terrible accident for which neither could take all the blame.

But that fragile peace didn’t last long.

Chelsea has been by Jordan’s side since the accident (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea lashed out at Ian in EastEnders

Needing someone to blame for Jordan’s situation, Chelsea left the hospital and marched straight over to Ian’s house. She was fuming to find him relaxing with a beer while she had just told her son that he might never walk again.

He apologised profusely, but instead of accepting his apology, Chelsea slapped him.

Ian was shocked by how much Chelsea had changed her tune since they were at the hospital. She lashed out, telling him she knew he had hired a lawyer and that she was ready for a fight.

Chelsea admitted that while he might have pulled the wool over her eyes at the hospital, she is going to make sure he pays for what he has done to Jordan.

Chelsea has been struggling with her guilt over Jordan’s accident in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot glaring police error

While Ian panics over Chelsea’s threat, fans are convinced there is another twist to come in this storyline.

Viewers have pointed out that Ian wasn’t the only one in the car the night Jordan was hurt. Kathy was also in the car, distracting Ian as he reversed out of his parking space.

Fans will remember that Ian left the wedding because Kathy had too much to drink. She then drunkenly messed about with the radio, momentarily distracting Ian…

“Jordan’s accident happened over a week ago, yet Kathy is yet to be questioned by the police?” pointed out one fan on X.

“I agree, Ian is in no way the only one to blame here. Chelsea and Kathy also need to take some responsibility for what happened to Jordan,” said a second viewer.

Someone else added: “I actually feel sorry for Ian for once. It’s not like he was drunk and speeding around the Square. He was just distracted by drunk Kathy!”

Chelsea meets Gray’s nan next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: More trouble ahead for Chelsea

As if Chelsea doesn’t already have enough on her plate, next week brings another huge shock when she learns about Denise’s cancer diagnosis.

The news comes out during Kim and Howie’s engagement party at The Vic, leaving Chelsea devastated.

Knowing Denise faces a month in hospital for treatment, Chelsea reaches out to sister Libby for support.

But Libby’s arrival soon leads to another unexpected development.

Unable to work while caring for Jordan, Chelsea opens up about the cheques Gray’s grandmother Sheila regularly sends for Jordan, revealing she has never cashed them.

Determined to help, Libby contacts Sheila herself.

The decision leads to Chelsea coming face-to-face with the grandmother of her killer ex. With Jordan’s future uncertain and Denise facing her own health battle, Chelsea’s troubles look far from over.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Penny makes a life-changing decision