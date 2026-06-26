Emmerdale’s Gabby to take centre stage in ‘never done before’ storyline

Gabby Thomas is heading for an emotional new chapter in Emmerdale, with reports revealing she’s at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline linked to an unhealthy obsession with food.

The issue has already been quietly building in recent scenes. But, it’s now expected to take centre stage in the coming weeks. Actress Rosie Bentham has also opened up about what’s ahead, describing the storyline as both ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘relatable.’

Gabby has started to become ‘obsessed’ with food (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s food obsession storyline in Emmerdale

Back in May, reports emerged that Gabby would be given a major new storyline centred around a ‘food obsession.’

Now, The Sun has shared further details, with the plot being described as a ‘heartbreaking’ watch.

Viewers have already seen hints that Gabby has an unhealthy relationship with food. But, things are now set to develop into a much bigger storyline.

Fans will remember Gabby ended up in hospital last year after making herself ill. She was following a crash diet and strict fitness regime in a bid to fit into her dress.

More recently, she’s thrown herself into introducing a plant-based menu at The Hide, while suffering blows to her confidence following rejection from first Vinny and then Ross.

The setbacks are reportedly set to leave Gabby becoming increasingly ‘health-obsessed.’ Rosie has now reflected on the difficult storyline as her character struggles with her self-image.

Food becomes the centre of Gabby’s world (Credit: ITV)

Rosie Bentham reflects on ‘never been done before’ storyline

As Gabby’s ‘dark obsession’ unfolds in the weeks ahead, Rosie Bentham has shared more about the emotional scenes viewers can expect.

Speaking to the Sun at the recent TRIC Awards, she said: “This is Gabby’s story and, like I said, something that’s never ever been touched on in soap before.

“It’s so relevant today with social media and everything that’s going on.”

She then added: “I think people that don’t even watch soaps normally are going to want to tune in because it’s so unique and really going to hit home for a lot of viewers.”

Exactly how far Gabby’s food obsession will go remains under wraps for now. But, it’s shaping up to be one of the soap’s most emotional storylines, with an important message at its heart.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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