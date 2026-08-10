Jeremy Clarkson has shared a bleak update from Diddly Squat Farm, declaring that this year’s harvest has already been wrecked by the scorching summer weather.

His blunt assessment comes weeks after Jeremy warned that Diddly Squat’s grain had become so dry that a single spark could start a fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

Jeremy Clarkson delivers harvest verdict on farm

On Sunday, Jeremy posted a screenshot on Instagram showing temperatures in Chipping Norton forecast to reach 29C over the coming days.

Alongside the weather forecast, he wrote: “Harvest already [bleep]. May as well just enjoy it now.”

Jeremy did not provide further details about the scale of the damage in the post. However, his message suggests the farm’s crops have suffered during the UK’s run of heatwaves and hot, dry conditions.

Weather has created repeated problems at the Oxfordshire farm, with the harvest featured in series five of Clarkson’s Farm also affected by difficult conditions.

Jeremy Clarkson shared a farm update amid the UK heatwave (Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jeremy’s joy at harvesting

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his crops, Jeremy recently described harvesting as one of his favourite jobs on the farm.

Writing in The Sun last month, he contrasted it with some of farming’s more upsetting tasks before saying: “But I’ve been harvesting all week, and this job is an absolute joy.”

He described starting work before dawn and watching the sun rise from his tractor as the combine moved through the fields. However, the process requires close attention to crop moisture levels, with work having to stop if they rise above 15 per cent.

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Jeremy added that harvesting can involve working for between 15 and 20 hours at a time in hot and dirty conditions.

Filming for series six of Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly taken place in recent months. The timing means the latest period of extreme weather may have been captured, although this has not been confirmed.

Clarkson’s Farm is available to watch on Prime Video.

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