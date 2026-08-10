Dane Bowers has revealed in a health update that he is set to undergo a “very serious” spinal operation after constant pain left him struggling to sleep.

The 46-year-old Another Level singer, who previously dated Katie Price, shared the update with his TikTok followers.

Dane has also been open about his recovery from cosmetic surgery in Turkey, and explained that seeking another medical opinion had changed his treatment plan.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Dane said: “I got a second opinion and I am glad I did, because it’s pretty much changed what I am doing.

“Bad news for me, I do need to have a very serious back operation. I need to basically have a fusion.”

Dane Bowers reveals operation will ‘be for the best’ in health update

The singer admitted he was “gutted” that the operation would stop him playing padel and golf for a time. However, he hopes the procedure will bring relief from the persistent pain affecting his left leg and foot.

Dane added: “My life will change a little bit, but in general, it will be for the best.

“Maybe I can finally get rid of this horrible ache and pain that I always have in my left leg and left foot.

“At the minute I find it hard to sleep, so fingers crossed the other side of this will be a lot better.”

Dane and Katie dated for two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dane shares spinal fusion details

Dane said he must undergo a CT scan so doctors can establish whether any more bone needs to be removed. Spinal fusion permanently connects affected vertebrae, with metal hardware used to hold them together.

He also said he was cancelling the operation arranged with his previous doctor and would instead follow the revised treatment plan.

Encouraging followers not to feel embarrassed about asking for another opinion, Dane said: “A second opinion was definitely good.

“It does mean I am cancelling my operation with the other doctor and I am really happy I did it.”

Fans responded with messages of support, while others shared their own experiences of similar problems.

One follower wrote: “Wishing you well and hope for a speedy recovery.”

“Best of luck to you,” another person shared.

Read more: Katie Price strips off as she gets new intimate tattoo: ‘Cheeky bit of ink’

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