Stacey Dooley ‘to move in with celebrities’ for new documentary series as Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend is ‘shelved’

Stacey Dooley is reportedly taking her hit Sleeps Over documentary series into celebrity homes for the first time.

The popular documentary maker has apparently already signed up several famous faces for the new series.

According to The Sun, they have all agreed to let Stacey move in with them and their families for an entire weekend.

Stacey Dooley is ‘filming a celebrity version’ of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over (Credit: U/ Channel 4)

Stacey is apparently set to start bunking up with her famous new pals next month as filming gets underway for Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over ‘given celebrity twist’

The fly-on-the-wall documentary series sees Stacey get an up-close look at the relationships and lifestyles of the people who welcome her into their homes.

Previous contributors have included a teenage cagefighter, a Mormon family and a child model. Eco campaigners have also invited Stacey into their homes, alongside a family living with disabilities and a 70-year-old dominatrix.

Adult content creator Lily Philips has also appeared on the programme with Stacey.

A source told The Sun: “This will be her first celebrity series and it’ll be fascinating to see how the stars react under the format.”

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over’s main home for viewers is U&W. The series is also available to stream on Channel 4 and BBC iPlayer.

ED! contacted UKTV, which owns U&W, but the broadcaster had no comment to make.

Stacey moves in with people for the entire weekend (Credit: U/ Channel 4)

What happened to Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend?

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over launched in 2019, with four UK series airing alongside two runs of its American spin-off, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

If the celebrity series goes ahead, it will mark Stacey’s seventh run overall.

The reports about Stacey’s apparent new series come after the cancellation of Alison Hammond’s BBC One show Big Weekend. The programme followed a very similar format.

The six-part series saw Alison stay with stars including Perrie Edwards, Lenny Henry and Mel B. However, it is believed to have been dropped earlier this year after disappointing ratings.

Viewers aren’t even able to watch it on BBC iPlayer, as the series has been removed.

Stacey, who previously won Strictly Come Dancing with her now-partner Kevin Clifton, is known for putting herself right inside the lives of the people featured in her documentaries.

The mum-of-one is also an expert at asking difficult questions to get the answers viewers are desperate to hear.

But how will famous faces react when Stacey moves into their homes for an entire weekend?

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