Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is “unlikely” to meet his newborn granddaughter in person, a royal author has claimed.

However, there has been no confirmation from the family about Andrew’s contact with the baby. The Buckingham Palace statement announcing that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a daughter did not address possible visits.

Royal author Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail: “It is unlikely Andrew will see his new grandchild except through FaceTime.”

His comments remain an assessment of the family’s private plans rather than confirmation of what will happen.

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby girl in Lisbon

Eugenie and Jack’s daughter was born at a hospital in Lisbon on August 3. Buckingham Palace said she arrived safely at 6.20pm, weighing 6lb 9oz, and that mother and baby were doing well.

The couple have not yet revealed their daughter’s name and are reportedly taking time over the decision. Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother, is said to have travelled to Portugal to visit them.

Eugenie welcomed her bundle of joy last week (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Claims of distance within the family

Lownie also alleged that Jack and Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, feared that links with Andrew and Sarah could damage their reputations and earnings. He claimed they were encouraging their wives to put distance between themselves and their parents.

The claims come amid further scrutiny of Andrew and Sarah’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the release of more documents in the US.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing, while Sarah has publicly condemned Epstein. The former couple lost titles and honours and left Royal Lodge earlier this year. Andrew subsequently relocated to Norfolk.

For now, it remains unclear whether Andrew will meet his granddaughter or have contact only through FaceTime.

Princess Eugenie’s baby news

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the safe arrival of their daughter, on August 4. She was born a day earlier, on Monday August 3, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

Buckingham Palace shared: “The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.”

Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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