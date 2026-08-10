Helen Flanagan has been pictured enjoying a boat trip in Italy wearing a bikini, surrounded by blue water, clear skies and tree-lined banks.

The Corrie star has been spending time in Lake Como with her daughter Delilah to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Helen shares three kids, daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four, with her ex, footballer Scott Sinclair.

Helen is in Italy with her daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan in a bikini for Italian holiday

In an Instagram video, the former Rosie Webster actress smiled in black sunglasses as she posed at the side of the vessel.

She wore her blonde hair straight and modelled a white string bikini featuring a pink floral pattern.

While on her knees, Helen reached out for her phone as the wind began blowing her hair.

“36,” she simply put in her caption.

Other slides saw Helen and her daughter enjoying their Italian holiday in the sea.

‘Looking stunning!’

“Happy birthday gorgeous Helen xxxx,” Corrie star Lucy Fallon wrote.

“So gorgeous! Happy birthday, hope you had a good day x,” another person shared.

“Looking stunning,” a third remarked.

“Somebody is having fun,” a fourth said.

“You look incredible,” a fifth person added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan opens up about single life

Previously, Helen opened up about being single.

She told followers: “When it comes to sex, I’m not a casual girl – I’m a lover girl/wifey and I do get attached.”

Helen also explained that she tends to miss being in a relationship most when she is away from her children.

She wrote: “The only time I miss having a boyfriend is when I don’t have my kids. I am more of a relationship girl.”

In further remarks, the actress revealed she had spent a year single and was approaching her 36th birthday. However, she made clear that she was not prepared to enter a relationship simply for the sake of having a partner.

Helen added: “I don’t want to settle, though, unless it’s right so if it’s not I’d rather be on my own.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s followers demand OnlyFans career as she goes braless and unbuttons her jeans in racy snap

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