Cruz Beckham accused of throwing major shade at Brooklyn in new video: ‘This has to be a dig!’

Cruz Beckham has sparked speculation that he took a swipe at estranged brother Brooklyn with a chaotic cooking video.
The 21-year-old singer, who recently performed at Lollapalooza with his band The Breakers, shared a TikTok showing him cracking an egg into a pan before fishing out pieces of shell with his fingers.
His own single Wear & Tear played over the footage, including the lyric: “I wanna wear you down.” Cruz then captioned his post: “The shell is the best part.”
@cruzbeckhamthe shell is the best part ♂️♬ original sound – Cruz Beckham
Fans suspect Cruz Beckham made a dig at Brooklyn
Some followers interpreted the cooking theme and choice of lyric as a pointed reference to 27-year-old Brooklyn’s food videos. However, Cruz did not name his older brother in the caption.
One viewer focused on both details, writing: “It took me a minute, but this has to be a dig. The cooking and the song lyrics.”
“Oh god not another Beckham chef!!!” another joked.
A third remarked: “Second best cook in the family after ya dad….”
“Think he’s making a point,” a fourth insisted.
Meanwhile, a fifth added: “I love this shade.”
Brooklyn recently left some followers puzzled when he used seawater to cook tomato pasta while on a yacht with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Fans contrasted the latest speculation with Cruz’s earlier childhood photographs, which some viewed as an “olive branch” to Brooklyn.
Beckham family feud
According to The Sun, Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for more than a year. The newspaper also reported that David and Victoria Beckham narrowly missed crossing paths with Brooklyn and Nicola while both sides were recently holidaying in St Tropez.
Brooklyn made a series of serious claims about his family in a public statement earlier this year. He claimed that stepping away had eased the anxiety he experienced growing up.
He wrote: “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”
Brooklyn also alleged: “My parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
David and Victoria have reportedly made several attempts to reach out. In a Father’s Day post, David shared pictures with each of his children, including Brooklyn, and wrote: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.”
Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘cut his family off months before wedding to Nicola Peltz’
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