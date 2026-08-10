Cruz Beckham accused of throwing major shade at Brooklyn in new video: ‘This has to be a dig!’

Cruz Beckham has sparked speculation that he took a swipe at estranged brother Brooklyn with a chaotic cooking video.

The 21-year-old singer, who recently performed at Lollapalooza with his band The Breakers, shared a TikTok showing him cracking an egg into a pan before fishing out pieces of shell with his fingers.

His own single Wear & Tear played over the footage, including the lyric: “I wanna wear you down.” Cruz then captioned his post: “The shell is the best part.”

Fans suspect Cruz Beckham made a dig at Brooklyn

Some followers interpreted the cooking theme and choice of lyric as a pointed reference to 27-year-old Brooklyn’s food videos. However, Cruz did not name his older brother in the caption.

One viewer focused on both details, writing: “It took me a minute, but this has to be a dig. The cooking and the song lyrics.”

“Oh god not another Beckham chef!!!” another joked.

A third remarked: “Second best cook in the family after ya dad….”

“Think he’s making a point,” a fourth insisted.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “I love this shade.”

Brooklyn recently left some followers puzzled when he used seawater to cook tomato pasta while on a yacht with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Fans contrasted the latest speculation with Cruz’s earlier childhood photographs, which some viewed as an “olive branch” to Brooklyn.

Brooklyn released a scathing statement about his estranged family in January (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Beckham family feud

According to The Sun, Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for more than a year. The newspaper also reported that David and Victoria Beckham narrowly missed crossing paths with Brooklyn and Nicola while both sides were recently holidaying in St Tropez.

Brooklyn made a series of serious claims about his family in a public statement earlier this year. He claimed that stepping away had eased the anxiety he experienced growing up.

He wrote: “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

Brooklyn also alleged: “My parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

David and Victoria have reportedly made several attempts to reach out. In a Father’s Day post, David shared pictures with each of his children, including Brooklyn, and wrote: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.”

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘cut his family off months before wedding to Nicola Peltz’

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