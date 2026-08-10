Countryfile presenter and paralympian Sammi Kinghorn gives birth to her first child

Countryfile presenter Sammi Kinghorn has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Delilah.

The Paralympian revealed that she and husband Callum Aitken welcomed their daughter on July 7. The happy news comes after Sammi and Callum announced in March that they were expecting their first child.

The couple married in January 2025.

Sammi Kinghorn welcomes baby Delilah

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sammi posted photographs marking Delilah’s arrival and the family’s departure from hospital.

Sammi wrote: “Hey there Delilah… Callum and I welcomed our gorgeous little girl into the world on the 7th July. We’re both absolutely besotted with her and can’t imagine a time when she wasn’t here!”

Sammi shared her lovely family news to Instagram (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations for the new parents and messages welcoming Delilah.

The couple revealed their pregnancy with a playful video featuring a scan photograph, knitted baby socks and matching “Mum” and “Dad” hats. At the time, Sammi wrote: “Half of me and half of you! We can’t wait to meet you in July.”

Shortly before Delilah’s arrival, Sammi also reflected on watching her body change during pregnancy following her spinal injury.

She said: “When you have a spinal injury, your body stops doing many ‘normal’ things, but being pregnant has allowed me to watch my body change and do something it’s supposed to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kinghorn OBE (@sammikinghorn)

Sammi’s sporting and television career

Sammi was paralysed from the waist down following an accident on her family’s farm in the Scottish Borders in 2010. She was 14 when she was crushed by a forklift while helping to clear snow.

She later became a world champion wheelchair racer and a double Paralympic medallist. Her achievements also include setting a 100m record at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

Sammi was awarded an MBE for services to disability sport and went on to join BBC programme Countryfile as a presenter.

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