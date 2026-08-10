Rod Stewart’s daughter Ruby Stewart has welcomed her second child with fiancé Jake Kalick.

Ruby, 39, announced on Instagram that Levi Rhodes Kalick arrived on August 4 2026 at 6.58pm. He weighed 9lb and measured 20 inches. You can see the photos here.

The arrival makes 81-year-old Rod a grandfather for the sixth time, according to The Sun.

Rod Stewart has become a grandfather again (Credit: SIPA PRESS/ZEDJAMESON)

Rod Stewart’s daughter Ruby shares first pictures of baby Levi

Ruby’s hospital photographs featured Levi surrounded by his family. The newborn was pictured swaddled, while Ruby and Jake both appeared with their sons and Kelly Emberg was seen holding her new grandson.

Among the touching scenes was Otis’ introduction to his baby brother. The three-year-old smiled down at Levi in his hospital bassinet and joined Ruby and the newborn for another photograph.

Explaining the choice of name, Ruby wrote that Levi means “My Heart” and said his arrival had made the family’s hearts grow “10 times the size”.

She added that watching her sons meet for the first time “might have been the greatest experience of my life so far”.

Ruby praised Otis for already being a wonderful big brother before ending her announcement: “Welcome sweet Levi!”

Her sister Renee Stewart was among the relatives celebrating in the comments, responding with a blue heart and a message of love for the family.

Rod Stewart’s daughter Ruby has welcomed a son (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Ruby announced her pregnancy in May

Ruby revealed in May that she and Jake were expecting another child. Her announcement included a picture of Otis holding a scan as she joked that a sibling would make a suitable third-birthday present.

Family members including Renee, Kimberly Stewart and Alana Stewart publicly congratulated the couple at the time.

Read more: Rod Stewart ‘deeply disappointed’ as he is forced to cancel more shows following health issues

Ruby is one of Rod’s eight children and his only child with former girlfriend Kelly Emberg. Levi joins Rod’s other grandchildren, including Otis, Delilah, Louie and Elsie.

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