Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster share heartwarming baby news and tot’s name is a nod to his late mum

Rod Stewart has shared his joy after welcoming another baby into the Stewart “clan”.

The Maggie May rocker has eight kids by five different women. However, he and wife Penny Lancaster, 54, haven’t added to their brood.

This week Rod, 80, has met his new granddaughter, Elsie. She’s the second child of his son Liam and his wife Nicole. And Rod’s fourth grandchild.

However, the baby news hasn’t stopped there for the famous family…

Rod Stewart meets new baby granddaughter

Penny Lancaster shared pictures of herself and Rod meeting the new baby earlier this week.

Rod’s son Liam and his wife Nicole already share a son, 21-month-old Louie.

Penny captioned the post: “So proud to meet little Elsie, what an angel. Nicole, Liam and Louie have their baby girl joining them in their new home and how harmonious their are.”

Rod quickly reshared the picture and added: “Another Stewart joins the clan.”

It’s welcome happy news for the couple, who recently suffered a heartbreaking family loss.

Elsie was born on March 3 and, after her arrival, Rod’s ex-wife and Liam’s mum Rachel Hunter shared her joy over the news. She penned: “I can’t wait to meet you. Bursting with love.”

Alana Hamilton Stewart – Rod’s first wife and the mother of his children Kimberly, Ashley and Sean – added: “Congratulations!! She’s beautiful!”

Fans react

The singer’s fans were also cooing over the new arrival.

One commented: “Beautiful.” A second added: “Such a pretty angel.” A third said: “So precious!”

“Congratulations. She’s beautiful,” said another.

“How beautiful that little Elsie is named after Rod’s mum!” said another.

As the fan suggested, the name Elsie is likely a nod to Rod’s late mum, Elsie Gilbart. She died in 1996 at the age of 91.

More baby news for Rod!

However, that’s not the only new arrival for the Stewart clan. Rod’s daughter Kimberly has just announced she’s expecting her second child.

The model, 45, took to Instagram to share the exciting news, revealing that she’s expecting a baby boy. The baby will be Rod’s fifth grandchild.

Kimberly already shares daughter Delilah, 13, with actor Benicio Del Toro. She hasn’t revealed who her new baby’s father is.

Rod’s complicated family tree explained

Singer Rod has eight children with five different women.

He shares sons Alastair, 19, and Aidan, 13, with third wife Penny. The singer had Liam, 28, and Renee, 30, with his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, 53.

Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, are from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77. Meanwhile, daughter Ruby, 35, is from a former relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63. Ruby gave birth to Rod’s second grandchild, Otis, in 2023.

Rod’s firstborn child is Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

